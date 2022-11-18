We’ve tapped into our collective PC gaming mind before scouring the internet so you don’t have to, and we've found what we think every PC gamer would love to own.

Without a strong brand behind it outside of Steam, it can be difficult to know what to get that PC gamer in your life. Fortunately, as something of PC gamers ourselves, we know what the best PC gamer gifts and merchandise are that you can buy for that special someone this Christmas.

Read on for a list of the best PC gamer gifts money can buy, from graphics cards to mini fridges. You’ll find something for every budget.

Best PC gamer gifts and merch to buy

NVIDIA RTX 4080 or 4090 Graphics cards

Best for: People who want the latest tech

If money is no object and you really want to surprise someone (or treat yourself), one of the best gifts for a PC gamer is a new graphics card. Stock is relatively scarce, but we’d recommend the NVIDIA RTX 4080 or 4090.

Both cards are impressive but it is the 4090 that is best (and most expensive) of the two. You can find more details about both in our comparison guide.

Buy the NVIDIA RTX 4090 from NVIDIA for £1,699

Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series gaming chair

Best for: Those looking to game in comfort

Those sitting behind a desktop monitor for hours on end will want to do so in comfort, and the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series gaming chair is one of the best gaming chairs around. It’s got plenty of customisation options, too, meaning you can personalise your chair. Of course, all this comfort comes at a cost.

Buy the Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series at Secretlab from £384

Razer Kraken V3 X Headset

Best for: Anyone who always games online

There are plenty of headsets out there, but this is one of the best available for under £100. It’s super light (weighing just 285 grams), comfy to wear and looks very cool to boot.

Right now it’s on sale too, over on Amazon as part of the retailer’s Black Friday promotion (the sale ends on 28th November). It has a £69.99 RRP.

Buy the Razer Kraken V3 X Headset from Amazon for £42.49

Steam gift card

Best for: People you’re not sure what to get but you know they play games on PC

Gift cards aren’t the most personal gift ever, but they are always appreciated. If you know someone who plays a ton of PC games and you’re not sure what titles they already own, buying them a Steam gift card is a great way to go.

You can purchase Steam Wallet Top-Up cards within major retailers such as GAME, Tesco, and Currys, but the best place to buy them online is CDKeys. They range from £5 in value all the way up to £50 on the site (€100 should work in the UK too, but it’s best to stay safe and go for the pound sterling option).

Buy Steam gift cards at CDKeys from £5

Evolution of Gamer T-Shirt

Best for: A laugh

The Evolution of Gamer t-shirt is a bit of a laugh and it comes in four different colours: black, grey, green, and blue. You can buy it in men's sizes, women's, and kids, too.

Our favourite is the black, but you can't go wrong with whatever choice you make.

Buy the Evolution of Gamer t-shirt from Amazon for £15.95

Among Us Keycap

Best for: Someone sus

The Among Us keycap will make for a fantastic gift for any PC gamer and is just one of fantastic homemade keycaps on Etsy. Seriously, the store is worth checking out if you want to add something special to your keyboard.

The Among Us Keycap is highly detailed and should pop in any environment. It comes in different sizes, with 1U being a standard keyboard key and the rest being for space bars.

Buy the Among Us Keycap on Etsy from £16.40

Havit Laptop Cooling Pad

Best for: Anyone with a noisy gaming laptop

The Havit cooling pad for laptops will help ensure that your laptop runs cool when gaming (or performing any other task). These things should help increase the lifespan of a laptop.

Supports any laptop with a screen size between 12 and 17 inches.

Buy the Havit Laptop Cooling Pad from Amazon for £17.59

