BBC iPlayer app finally launches on PS5 – and the BBC is “delighted”

The BBC iPlayer app is now available on the PS5, more than a year after Sony’s powerful next-generation PlayStation 5 console first came to market.

Players that were lucky enough to overcome PS5 stock issues and secure a console at launch will be jubilant to hear this news, especially if (like this writer) they’ve spent a fair bit of time over the last few months faffing about and between devices to keep on top of all their favourite TV shows.

Neil Hall, Head of Product at BBC iPlayer, said in an official announcement: “We’re always working to make iPlayer available across as many platforms as we can, and we’re delighted to add the PS5 to the 15,000+ devices where BBC iPlayer is already available.”

The original lack of a BBC iPlayer app on the PS5 came as something of a surprise, considering that the PS4 had a functioning iPlayer app and many other streaming applications carried straight over to the new console via backwards compatibility.

Whatever the technical hurdles were behind the scenes, though, we can confirm that they have now been overcome. We’ve just downloaded the BBC iPlayer app on our own PS5 and it seems to be working just fine.

How to get the BBC iPlayer app on PS5

The BBC’s Neil Hall has told users to download the BBC iPlayer app on their PS5 consoles in this way: “From today, PS5 owners can add the BBC iPlayer app by going to the Media tab on the PS5 home screen and selecting BBC iPlayer from the All Apps section. This will add BBC iPlayer to the apps library and make it available to use direct from the PlayStation home screen.”

If, for some reason, you don’t want to do it that way, there is another option. If you search for ‘BBC iPlayer’ in the PlayStation Store on your console, the app should appear immediately. And it shouldn’t take long to download, if your internet is working!

Neil Hall from the BBC added: “PS5 users will be able to watch all the best shows from the BBC, including Showtrial, gripping new drama from the makers of Vigil and Stephen Merchant’s smash hit new comedy The Outlaws, featuring an A-list cast including Christopher Walken.

“They can also enjoy the full boxset of Doctor Who – as this special series Doctor Who: Flux reaches its thrilling conclusion this Sunday, plus they can get back to nature with Sir David Attenborough’s The Mating Game, which will be available to watch on PS5 in spectacular Ultra HD, assuming their TV is UHD-capable.

“There’s also a fantastic range of films for people to enjoy on iPlayer at the moment, including Vice, Adam McKay’s black comedy biopic of Dick Cheney, Francis Ford Coppola’s classic Vietnam war epic Apocalypse Now and chilling modern horror classic The Babadook.”

This is great timing, you could argue, because the BBC recently confirmed that more than 1,000 box-sets will be available on iPlayer over the Christmas period. So whenever you need a break from playing the best PS5 games, there should be plenty to keep you entertained!

