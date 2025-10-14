Here's what it does, and how you can get it so you don't miss those all-important shots.

What is the Range Finder in Battlefield 6?

The Range Finder is an attachment in Battlefield 6 which is solely for the M2010 ESR – the first sniper rifle you unlock in the game and our pick for one of the best meta weapons.

Essentially, the Range Finder helps you ascertain how far you are from a target, calibrating your crosshair to be able to fire more efficiently.

With the Range Finder equipped, you’ll need to press down on the D-pad or hold B on PC to calibrate your scope.

How to unlock the Range Finder

In order to unlock the Range Finder, you’ll need to level up your mastery with the M2010 ESR to Rank 4, and spend 10 Attachment points.

Doing so will add it to your available attachment options, letting you make use of what could be one of the more meta-friendly attachment picks.

Can you snipe without the Range Finder?

While the Range Finder definitely makes things easier, you can also use the in-game ping system to identify the distance from your target, while also highlighting them for your teammates.

Once you’ve done so, press the same input (B on PC or down on the D-pad) to adjust your sniper rifle’s zeroing distance. It’s not as quick as using the Range Finder, but it’ll do until you unlock it.

