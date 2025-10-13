With a wealth of objectives, four classes, destructible buildings, and a big focus on teamwork, nothing is quite like Battlefield.

Here’s how to get started with some handy tips to get the ball rolling and hopefully earn you some XP and victories.

Battlefield 6 meta: What are the best guns?

Battlefield 6. EA

It’s still early days in Battlefield 6’s life cycle, but there are four weapons that stand out as being particularly deadly thus far.

Close Range: PW7A2 SMG and M87A1 Shotgun

If you’re close enough to see the colour of your opponents' eyes, the M87A1 is an early standout because it can eliminate an enemy in a single shot but also doesn’t suffer from too much recoil like some of its siblings in this category.

Looking for something a little more “spray and pray?" The PW7A2 fire at a rate of 947RPM and can be deadly in close proximity while still being relatively comfortable at slightly longer, medium ranges.

Medium Range: NVO-228E

The M4A1 is an early unlock (seriously, it’s level 2’s reward), and it’s a great all-rounder assault rifle that’ll do a world of good.

Still, it’s bettered by the NVO-228E, which is a damaging rifle that you earn by getting 300 kills with the KORD 6P67 and B36A4, as well as 100 kills from more than 50 metres. Trust me, it’ll go quicker than you’re expecting, and the payoff is worth it.

Long Range: M2010 ESR

Believe it or not, the game’s opening sniper rifle unlock remains an absolute beast for sniping and counter-sniping.

We wish it had a larger magazine than 5 rounds, and it takes some time to chamber a bullet between shots, but it really is a fantastic rifle.

Best gameplay tips for Battlefield 6

Play the Objective

Unlike other shooters, Battlefield 6 doesn’t place a lot of emphasis on solely scoring kills. Sure, it’s useful to clear players off an objective, but you won’t be doing a lot to help your team unless you’re playing the objective.

While it can be fun to work to top the kill chart, be mindful of what your team needs. Having you help push an objective can be much more useful than you running around like a headless chicken trying to get kills.

Play your Class

Battlefield 6 wisely doles out more XP to playing as your class is intended to. For Assault, that means capturing objectives, while Engineers need to repair friendly vehicles and destroy opposing ones.

Support is all about laying down ammo pickups and the like, while Recon will get XP for spotting targets. Bear that in mind when you spawn in as one of the four.

Spot everything!

Sticking with spotting, whether you’re Recon or not, it’s a good idea to get in the habit of spotting targets regularly.

Even if you can’t kill them, you’ll get XP for spotting them, and more XP if a teammate does take them down, while you can also feel all warm and fuzzy knowing you’ve helped your squad in some small way.

Stick to your squad

Speaking of your squad, it’s a good idea to stick closely to them. Doing so means you can revive or resupply them, while also laying down suppressing fire (which results in an XP bonus, by the way).

You can also spawn directly onto a squadmate, giving them an XP boost. If you’re the last player standing in your team, try and find a spot of relative safety so they can join on you, too.

Don’t instantly respawn

We’ve all been there – you’re hit by a round that knocks you down, and all you can think about is skipping to respawn so you can get some sweet revenge.

But wait, stop! It’s usually better to see if you can be revived by a squadmate, something that’s very possible if you’ve been sticking to our last tip. Not only does it save you the march of shame from the starting spawn point, but it means your team doesn’t lose a reinforcement ticket.

Don’t underestimate the Underbarrel

Underbarrel attachments can make a huge difference in Battlefield 6 since the game has more recoil than many of its genre contemporaries.

Adding an additional weapon grip can be the difference between spraying everywhere but the enemy, and hitting the shots you need to take them down. A bipod is also a good idea for snipers or LMGs, too, letting you position yourself at chokepoints or in crow's nests.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.