Here’s what the Portal is in Battlefield 6, and some of the best creations so far.

What is the Portal in Battlefield 6?

Put simply, Battlefield 6’s Portal is like a toybox of maps, tools, vehicles, weapons and more. Players can spend time creating bespoke creations to share with the community. These can even hand out XP, so you can work towards the game’s level cap.

Best Portal creations

We've split the list of the best creations up into sections so you can more easily find what you're looking for. Here are all of the best Portal creations in Battlefield 6:

For farming XP

Looking to get into the action quickly? There are some great Portal creations that help you rack up the kills.

Shipment 24/7 is a remake of the classic close-quarters Call of Duty map that lets you get Match Completion XP. Use code YHAR to access it.

If you want to progress more, some players have been having a lot of fun in Hardcore Conquest. It’s a more realistic version of the trademark Battlefield mode, with weapons doing more lethal damage, and a closed weapon set. Not only does it offer XP for just about anything, but it can also count towards daily missions and the like. It’s accessible with code X7SB.

For learning the ropes

Look, flying a jet in Battlefield 6 is hard at first. There’s a steep learning curve, and it’s all too common to find yourself hitting the ground before you’ve even had a chance to do, well, anything.

Ace Pursuit (code X8XB) offers a race through a tight canyon that will help you improve your pilot skills, while Helicopters & Jets Practice (code 6GVY) is a great way to fly around a map. Both offer 150 per cent Match Completion bonuses.

Other Fun Creations

One user has put together a Star Destroyer from Star Wars, shaped using concrete blocks, but it’s not in the game yet.

Still, there’s plenty of great stuff in there already. Exfil (Code X8XC) is an extraction shooter built within Portal that calls to mind 2042’s Hazard Zone. It’s been developed in-house to show off the power of Portal, too.

On top of that, you’ll find classic FPS modes like Capture the Flag at your fingertips. Honestly, if Portal takes off with the community, Battlefield 6 could continue in perpetuity.

For more on EA’s latest shooter, be sure to check out the latest on the game’s player count, the current state of its post-launch roadmap, and everything planned for Season 1.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.