Battlefield 6 cast list: All voice actors

The full cast list for Battlefield 6 looks like this:

Dylan Murphy - Jay Walker

Simone ‘Gecko’ Espina - Ashley Reyes

Hayden ‘Haz’ Carter - Damon Dayoub

Lucas Hemlock - Nikolai Nikolaeff

Cliff Lopez - Jack Murillo

Melissa Mills - Erica Luttrell

Travis Armstrong - Shane Paul McGhie

President Richard Fernandez - Benito Martinez

Elio Martinez - Tommy Martinez

Ibrahim Al Khatib - Adam Lindo

Alexander Kincaid - Tony Curran

Where do you know the Battlefield 6 cast from?

Jay Walker

Arguably the main character of Battlefield 6, Jay Walker has also appeared as Sebastian Paul in this year’s MindsEye. He’s also appeared in episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, The Pitt and Run the World.

Ashley Reyes

The voice actor behind Gecko played Cordelia in American Gods, popped up in Apple TV’s The Morning Show, and was in 42 episodes of Walker as Cassie Perez.

Damon Dayoub

Not only was Haz’s voice actor in Black Ops Cold War and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but he’s appeared as NPCs in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Halo Wars 2.

Tony Curran

Tony Curran as Vincent Van Gogh in Doctor Who. BBC

Kincaid’s actor has appeared in a whole host of fantastic TV shows in recent years, popping up in Your Honor, The Flash, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Sons of Anarchy and more.

Curran is instantly recognisable among Doctor Who fans, who will remember his tear-jerking turn as Vincent van Gogh during the Matt Smith era of the show. His episode, 2010's Vincent and the Doctor, is an all-time favourite for many of us.

Nikolai Nikolaeff

Nikolai Nikolaeff has appeared in Stranger Things as Ivan, Daredevil as Vladimir, and Call of Duty Vanguard as Des. He’s even played a Power Ranger in the show’s 2008 run, Jungle Fury.

Erica Luttrell

Erica Luttrell has appeared in multiple video games, including roles in Borderlands 4, Dela Force, Marvel Rivals and more, and you can see her in the Sons of Anarchy Mayans MC spin-off. Perhaps her most recognisable role is as Bangalore in Apex Legends.

Benito Martinez

Battlefield 6’s president is none other than The Shield’s David Aceveda, but he also appeared in Netflix’s Die Hard-like Carry-On last year and TV shows like Law & Order and CSI: Vegas.

Adam Lindo

Ibrahim Al Khatib’s voice actor played Carlos Litvack in the prison drama Orange is the New Black, and he’s also appeared in episodes of The Equalizer.

