Battlefield 6 cast: Full list of actors in the campaign
Here’s where you know the cast of Battlefield 6 from.
Battlefield 6’s campaign might not be one of the most memorable around, but that’s more down to its by-the-numbers structure than anything the cast is doing.
In fact, the lineup of voice talent here is fantastic, with excellent performances across the Dagger squad. But who was playing them?
Here’s the voice talent behind the squad and other characters, and where you might know them from.
Battlefield 6 cast list: All voice actors
The full cast list for Battlefield 6 looks like this:
- Dylan Murphy - Jay Walker
- Simone ‘Gecko’ Espina - Ashley Reyes
- Hayden ‘Haz’ Carter - Damon Dayoub
- Lucas Hemlock - Nikolai Nikolaeff
- Cliff Lopez - Jack Murillo
- Melissa Mills - Erica Luttrell
- Travis Armstrong - Shane Paul McGhie
- President Richard Fernandez - Benito Martinez
- Elio Martinez - Tommy Martinez
- Ibrahim Al Khatib - Adam Lindo
- Alexander Kincaid - Tony Curran
Where do you know the Battlefield 6 cast from?
Jay Walker
Arguably the main character of Battlefield 6, Jay Walker has also appeared as Sebastian Paul in this year’s MindsEye. He’s also appeared in episodes of Grey’s Anatomy, The Pitt and Run the World.
Ashley Reyes
The voice actor behind Gecko played Cordelia in American Gods, popped up in Apple TV’s The Morning Show, and was in 42 episodes of Walker as Cassie Perez.
Damon Dayoub
Not only was Haz’s voice actor in Black Ops Cold War and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but he’s appeared as NPCs in Red Dead Redemption 2 and Halo Wars 2.
Tony Curran
Kincaid’s actor has appeared in a whole host of fantastic TV shows in recent years, popping up in Your Honor, The Flash, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, Sons of Anarchy and more.
Curran is instantly recognisable among Doctor Who fans, who will remember his tear-jerking turn as Vincent van Gogh during the Matt Smith era of the show. His episode, 2010's Vincent and the Doctor, is an all-time favourite for many of us.
Nikolai Nikolaeff
Nikolai Nikolaeff has appeared in Stranger Things as Ivan, Daredevil as Vladimir, and Call of Duty Vanguard as Des. He’s even played a Power Ranger in the show’s 2008 run, Jungle Fury.
Erica Luttrell
Erica Luttrell has appeared in multiple video games, including roles in Borderlands 4, Dela Force, Marvel Rivals and more, and you can see her in the Sons of Anarchy Mayans MC spin-off. Perhaps her most recognisable role is as Bangalore in Apex Legends.
Benito Martinez
Battlefield 6’s president is none other than The Shield’s David Aceveda, but he also appeared in Netflix’s Die Hard-like Carry-On last year and TV shows like Law & Order and CSI: Vegas.
Adam Lindo
Ibrahim Al Khatib’s voice actor played Carlos Litvack in the prison drama Orange is the New Black, and he’s also appeared in episodes of The Equalizer.
