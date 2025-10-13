In terms of level cap, there isn’t a definitive one, because you can theoretically level up thousands of times. Confused? We’ll break it down for you.

What is the Battlefield 6 multiplayer level cap?

Levelling in Battlefield 6 is broken up into three sections: Levels 1 - 50, Levels 51 - 100, and Levels 100+.

For the first group, you’ll be unlocking something, be that a weapon, gadget or attachment, at every level.

Afterwards, you’ll move to the next set of levels, which can net you cosmetic rewards every two levels. These include playercard items, knife skins, weapon charms and more, which don’t affect gameplay.

After that, there’s essentially an endless ladder of levels to climb.

What happens after rank 100 in Battlefield 6?

Once you’ve blown past level 100, you can start working toward Mastery levels across weapons and vehicles, earning special dog tags.

You won’t get yourself any new unlocks, but you will show off what you’ve accomplished.

How to earn more XP more quickly in Battlefield 6

The good news is that you’ll earn more XP by leaning into each in-game class's specialities. For example, a Support player that drops more ammo packs and health pickups will level up more quickly than simply getting kills, while Recon players should be spotting enemies regularly for teammates to deal with.

The exception is Assault and Engineers, who are best suited to racking up kills and assists on infantry and vehicles, respectively.

Early indications suggest that Support players will be able to accrue more XP than other classes because they can wait for their team to get mowed down and then work to quickly pick them up, so that’s something to consider when picking your class.

You can also work towards daily and weekly challenges to help you fill up your XP quota more swiftly.

Some have even suggested leaning on the Battlefield Portal, EA’s level creation tool. As long as a Portal mode has you face off against other players, it’ll include full XP payouts, even if some of the entrants are bots.

You can search for the “Modified XP” tag in the Portal server browser to help ascertain which will yield the maximum XP.

Playing a lot of Battlefield 6 this week? Be sure to check out our guide to everything coming in Season 1, as well as the huge player count the game has hit already as it climbs to the top of the Steam rankings. Not bad for the first game in the series since Battlefield 2042.

