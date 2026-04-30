Fancy watching a television adaptation of a post-apocalyptic video game? No, we’re not talking about Fallout or The Last of Us, but the Atomfall TV series, which has just been announced to be in production by Two Brothers Pictures and Rebellion.

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Atomfall, which recently won best British game at the BAFTA Games Awards, is set during 1957, within a Quarantine Zone in the Lake District after the events of the real Windscale nuclear disaster, but with an alternate reality twist, that sees the Zone replete with strange anomalies, wandering cultists, robots and other factions who all vie for control and survival.

The story, much like the game, follows a protagonist who wakes up in the Quarantine Zone with no memory of how they got there. As they desperately try to find their way out of the Quarantine Zone, they get mixed up with all sorts of bizarre, yet distinctly British characters, drawing upon classic sci-fi, folk horror, ancient mythology and 1950s nuclear paranoia.

For anyone who has read any John Wyndham novels, or has watched the likes of The Wickerman, The Quatermass Experiment or classic Doctor Who, you will feel right at home in the off-kilter world of Atomfall.

We at the Radio Times Gaming were rather impressed with Atomfall and its unique investigative gameplay, as noted in our review, and found the game to feel a bit like Postman Pat meets Stalker and Fallout during a preview event.

Speaking of the adaptation, writers and Executive Producers, Henry and Jack Williams of Two Brothers Pictures said "Atomfall has such a distinctive British tone and setting, and it’s been a real joy developing it alongside the Rebellion team – especially as two brothers working alongside two brothers", noting that the co-founders of Rebellion, Jason Kinglsey and Chris Kinglsey, are also brothers.

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Jason and Chris are also over the moon at the opportunity to bring their new IP to screen, saying, "We are delighted to be partnering with Two Brothers to bring the world of Atomfall to television. Harry and Jack demonstrated a clear love for Atomfall and talked about their own particular endings when they were playing the game."

Emmy and Golden Globe recipients Henry and Jack Williams have been responsible for some of the best television in recent years, with Fleabag and The Tourist under their belts.

Rebellion, founded in 1992, is best known for its Sniper Elite series, which has reached over 50 million players worldwide, but is also the publisher of the 2000 AD comic book, the home of Judge Dredd and Rogue Trooper.

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