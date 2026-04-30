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The Tourist creators confirmed to helm TV adaptation of beloved and BAFTA-winning post-apocalyptic video game
Another post-apocalyptic video game, another TV series with serious talent behind it.
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Published: Thursday, 30 April 2026 at 11:19 am
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