HBO is staying in business with The Last of Us showrunner Craig Mazin – even if the next season of the post-apocalyptic drama is shaping up to be its last.

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A third season was announced back in April 2025, before the second had aired, with Mazin later confirmed to be taking the helm as sole creative helm following the departure of co-showrunner Neil Druckmann.

Speaking to Radio Times, Casey Bloys (chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content) confirmed that the upcoming run of episodes – which will see Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) take centre stage – is expected to bring the series to a close.

"I believe that's where Craig is thinking," said Bloys. "We always leave the the door open, but I believe that's where he is thinking."

The series wrapping up would allow Mazin to move on to new projects, including a Baldur's Gate television show, with Bloys indicating that the writer/producer would not focus on this new video game adaptation until after The Last of Us has concluded.

Baldur's Gate 3. Larian Studios

"Anything that Craig is interested in, I'm interested in," Bloys said of the Baldur's Gate series.

"Obviously, he's deep into season 3 of The Last of Us – but Baldur’s Gate was something he brought to us. He's very passionate about it, and he's thinking about it, and we've talked about it, but he's going to focus on The Last of Us, and then come back to [Baldur’s Gate] when he's got more time."

Baldur's Gate is a series of roleplaying video games set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, but rather than adapting one game or a series of games, Mazin's television project will reportedly be a sequel, taking place immediately after the events of Baldur’s Gate 3.

The third season of The Last of Us began filming this month (March 2026) and is expected to air in 2027, with Bella Ramsey and Isabela Merced returning to the cast, alongside new cast additions Jason Ritter, Patrick Wilson and Clea DuVall.

Jorge Lendeborg Jr will also join the cast, replacing Danny Ramirez in the role of Manny due to scheduling conflicts.

Season 2 left the audience on a cliffhanger, leaving the fate of Ellie (Ramsey) hanging in the balance following a brutal encounter with Abby.

Watch our Arcade Hang interview with Baldur's Gate actor Neil Newbon:

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The Last of Us seasons 1-2 are available to watch on HBO Max, launching in the UK and Ireland on 26 March. Visit hbomax.com for more information.

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