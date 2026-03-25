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The Last of Us future addressed by HBO boss – plus update on Baldur’s Gate series
HBO boss Casey Bloys hints The Last of Us could end with season 3, as Craig Mazin maps out the final chapter of the hit drama.
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Published: Wednesday, 25 March 2026 at 5:00 pm
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