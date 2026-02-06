❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Baldur's Gate TV series in the works from The Last of Us showrunner – with one major twist
Who will Mazin gather for his party?
Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our FREE gaming newsletter
Published: Friday, 6 February 2026 at 10:42 am
Ad
Ad
Subscribe for £2 and save 94%
Enjoy daily recommendations, hand-picked lists, plus find what's worth watching this Winter Sporting Season and more - all with Radio Times.
Subscribe Now
Ad