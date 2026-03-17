The cast of The Last of Us has received a major shake-up ahead of season 3, with two new faces joining a cast of returning regulars.

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The HBO series, which adapts the hit video game series from developer Naughty Dog, has been widely acclaimed by both critics and fans across its first two seasons.

Now, as reported by Deadline, Bella Ramsey and Kaitlyn Dever will be joined for season 3 by Patrick Wilson (The Conjuring) and Jason Ritter (Matlock).

Wilson will be portraying Jerry Anderson, Abby's father, while Ritter will be playing an original character, Washington Liberation Front soldier Hanley.

Patrick Wilson and Jason Ritter join the cast of The Last of Us season 3. Arturo Holmes, Michael Tran / AFP, Getty Images

Alongside these two new additions, three returning faces have been promoted to regular roles.

Mel (Ariela Barer), Nora (Tati Gabrielle) and Owen (Spencer Lord), who were introduced as part of season 2, will all be core characters of season 3, with the story set to focus more heavily on Abby than Ellie.

The trio join fellow returning cast members Isabela Merced, Gabriel Luna and Jeffrey Wright, as well as already-announced newcomers Clea DuVall and Jorge Lendeborg Jr.

Following the runaway success of its first two seasons, Craig Mazin – who served as co-showrunner alongside Naughty Dog studio head Neil Druckmann – is set to take over as sole showrunner for season 3, with Druckmann leaving the show to focus on the upcoming Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

Mazin has also recently been confirmed for a second video game jaunt, with the veteran writer and director set to take charge of HBO's adaptation of 2023 smash hit Baldur's Gate 3.

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The Last of Us season 2 is streaming on Sky Atlantic and NOW with an Entertainment Membership.

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