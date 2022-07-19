As we touched upon in our As Dusk Falls review , the performances in this game really help to sell the story and make you care for the characters, even though the As Dusk Falls graphics do not fully animate the characters.

Who are the actors that have brought As Dusk Falls to life? If you've been asking yourself that question, you've come to the right place for some answers.

So, who is in the As Dusk Falls cast, and where might you have seen their faces/heard their voices before? Keep on reading and we'll tell you!

As Dusk Falls cast list

Here's the main cast list for As Dusk Falls, as listed in the game's closing credits:

Alex Jarrett plays Adult Zoe Walker

plays Adult Zoe Walker Oliver Britten plays Vince Walker

plays Vince Walker Mali Bamber plays Young Zoe Walker

plays Young Zoe Walker Clara Emmanuel plays Michelle Walker

plays Michelle Walker Terence Booth plays Jim Walker

plays Jim Walker Ryan Nolan plays Jay Holt

plays Jay Holt Josh Taylor plays Tyler Holt

plays Tyler Holt Gabriel Persaud plays Ash Walema

plays Ash Walema Acushla-Tara Kupe plays Joyce Walema

plays Joyce Walema Rhydian Jones plays Paul Hayes

plays Paul Hayes Francisco Labbe plays Dante Romero

plays Dante Romero Simon Hubbard plays Big Sam

plays Big Sam Amy Elsam plays Deputy Coburn

plays Deputy Coburn Jane Perry plays Sharon Holt

plays Sharon Holt Sam Douglas plays Bear Holt

plays Bear Holt Brian Bovell plays Special Agent Bradley

plays Special Agent Bradley Ruby Stokes plays Vanessa Dorland

plays Vanessa Dorland Maroussia Frank plays Meema

plays Meema James Sobol Kelly plays Mr Dorland

plays Mr Dorland Michael Magnet plays Trucker

plays Trucker Alan Scott plays Todd

plays Todd James McGregor plays Highway Officer

plays Highway Officer Sharon She plays May

plays May Georgia Goodman plays Manager

plays Manager A dog named Jessie plays Zeus

Why do you recognise the As Dusk Falls cast?

Jane Perry wins Performer in a Leading Role at the BAFTA Games Awards, Ceremony, London, UK - 07 Apr 2022 Hannah Taylor/Shutterstock for BAFTA

One actor that we recognised immediately in As Dusk Falls is Jane Perry, who plays the mum of the Holt family. Many gamers know Perry from her leading role in the game Returnal, for which she won a BAFTA earlier this year. (Perry features in our Returnal interview from the BAFTA Games Awards.)

In terms of the main playable roles, this is where you might recognise them from: the actor playing Vince, Elias Toufexis, has appeared in Star Trek Discovery and The Expanse; the actor playing Jay, Ryan Nolan (pictured atop this page), was recently seen in Becoming Elizabeth and 1917; and the actress playing Zoe as a grown-up, Alex Jarrett, has previously been seen on telly in Adult Material and Les Misérables.

Ruby Stokes as Francesca in Bridgerton. Netflix

In terms of the supporting roles, it's worth shouting out Ruby Stokes, who plays Vanessa. You may know her from Rocks or Da Vinci's Demons, but it's most likely that you know her from Bridgerton, where she plays Francesca Bridgerton!

We also enjoyed spotting Brian Bovell - he plays the FBI agent, and was previously seen in the drama Strike, the sci-fi series Foundation and the soap Coronation Street (where he played Bishop John Thornber between 2016 and 2018).

You may also recognise Francisco Labbe. He plays crooked sheriff Dante, one of the biggest baddies in the game, and you might know him from Jack Ryan, McMafia and the Halo TV show.

And that's everything you need to know about the As Dusk Falls cast. It's a veritable feast of TV talent!

