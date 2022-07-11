Soon to be delivered onto Xbox Game Pass for PC and console by the London-based game developer Interior/Night, As Dusk Falls is described on the Xbox Wire blog as an "interactive drama" that you can play through in a group of up to eight players.

Fans of story-driven games, rejoice! The release date for As Dusk Falls is nearly upon us, and this choice-laden experience comes with an interesting twist.

Working together with your pals to decide what the characters should do (unless you'd prefer to play solo, which is totally possible), you'll follow two families through an "uncompromising crime drama". You'll find that the game has a unique art style, using a series of hand-crafted still images to capture something of a graphic novel feel.

Keep on reading and we'll tell you all about the game, starting with the all-important As Dusk Falls release date.

When is the As Dusk Falls release date?

The As Dusk Falls release date is Tuesday 19th July 2022.

From that day onwards, you'll be able to join up with other players in groups of up to eight people — either online or in person, or a mix of both — to play through the game's original story.

Is As Dusk Falls on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes, it has been confirmed that As Dusk Falls will launch on Xbox Game Pass.

From day one of its release, you'll be able to play As Dusk Falls on Xbox Game Pass across Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Windows 10 PC.

Can I pre-order As Dusk Falls?

If, for whatever reason, you prefer buying games outright (as opposed to accessing them through a subscription), that is totally possible here.

Pre-orders for As Dusk Falls are available on the Xbox Store as well as Steam. The As Dusk Falls price appears to be £24.99 GBP RRP here in the UK.

Which consoles and platforms can play As Dusk Falls?

As Dusk Falls will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC, with the computer-based release being spread across Steam and the Xbox app.

With Xbox Game Studios being the publisher on this one, do not expect to find this game on PS4, PS5 or Nintendo Switch any time soon.

As Dusk Falls gameplay and story details

To take a look at exactly what the As Dusk Falls gameplay looks like, take a look at the video above, where you can see some action from the first chapter.

Whether you're playing on your own or getting together to tackle the story in a multiplayer way (up to eight players per game are supported), the story you experience in As Dusk Falls will begin in the same way.

As the official description puts it, "Starting in 1998 with a robbery-gone-wrong in small town Arizona, the choices you make have a powerful impact on the characters’ lives in this uncompromising story of betrayal, sacrifice and resilience."

You'll follow two families whose lived are linked over a period of three decades, making all the key decisions (and trying your best to succeed in an array of quick-time events) as the story progresses.

Is there an As Dusk Falls trailer?

There have been a few trailers for As Dusk Falls at this point. While you wait for the As Dusk Falls release date on 19th July, take a look at this:

