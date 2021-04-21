Apex Legends Season 9 release date: When does the Legacy event start?

Fans of the hit game Apex Legends have been deep into Season 8 for some time now but as it draws to a close, all eyes are now on Season 9, which promises to give us a whole host of new additions.

Advertisement

One of the most exciting things on the way is a strengthening of the connection to the Titanfall universe (where’s Titanfall 3 while we’re on the subject?). And while the specifics of what that will include are being kept under wraps, mostly, it’s a development that should please many fans of both games.

The Battle Royale game has been growing in popularity recently, alongside similar games Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone – with all three giving regular updates to ensure there are new elements for players to discover.

So, what is the name of the next Apex Legends season? Respawn have gone with ‘Apex Legends: Legacy’ – make of that what you will!

When does Season 9 start and what will it include? Read on for all we know so far.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When is the Apex Legends Season 9 release date?

Sooner than you might think! May 4th is the Season 9 launch date, with Season 8 coming to an end to make way for it. Considering delays are a rarity in the Apex Legends world, we would be surprised if this shifted – so there are only a couple of weeks left to do all you need to do in Season 8.

Read more:

What is new in Apex Legends Season 9?

Remember Titanfall 2’s Viper? Well, get ready to meet his daughter – Valkyrie. “Bold, brash, fiery and fierce,” according to developers, “Kairi Imahara grew up in the shadow of her father’s legacy. But now she’s ready to launch her own.”

Her abilities will reportedly include VTOL Jets, cluster missile and skyward – so there is plenty for her to do.

Other elements in the new season include a new medium-range combat weapon, the Bocek bow, and a whole new legacy pass – so lots of new skins and XP on the way with that, we hope.

As for Olympus, it’s all change there. It appears that the map has some new and interesting problems for the players to deal with – if this description is anything to go by: “an infestation has sprung loose, strangling the city with roots and natural growths”.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.