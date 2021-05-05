Apex Legends goes down again: Latest server updates as Season 9 sees surge in players

Respawn Entertainment seems to have hit some server trouble, with the launch of Apex Legends Season 9 appearing to prompt some problems for the big battle royale game.

Bringing with it a new Legend called Valkyrie (who has ties to Titanfall 2) and a new 3v3 Arenas game mode, Apex Legends Season 9 is the start of a whole new era for the game, and it seems like the sheer number of players trying to access the game has sparked a few issues.

It’s been reported on Twitter that Apex Legends reached “a new all-time peak player count on Steam”, with 289,177 players all trying to access the game at once on the popular PC gaming platform.

But is Apex Legends down right now? And if so, when will its servers be back online again? Read on for all the essential details.

Is Apex Legends down?

According to the user-generated Down Detector website, Apex Legends encountered a significant spike in server problems between 1pm and 2pm UK time on 5th May. That spike seems to be behind us now, but some players still seem to be reporting problems.

And so, if you’ve landed on this article because you can’t get into the game right now, it sounds like you’re not alone. If you’re stuck on the home screen and unable to join a game, you’re in the same situation as a fair few other people.

Apex Legends Server Status: When will servers be back online?

Shortly after 2pm, Respawn Entertainment’s Director of Comms said on Twitter that the company is “seeing recovery now” in terms of the Apex Legends servers.

If you’re still be impacted by Apex Legends server problems, then, it hopefully shouldn’t last for much longer. Maybe make yourself a cup of tea, come back in 10 minutes, and hopefully you’ll be able to restart the game and start a match without any issues. Fingers crossed!

