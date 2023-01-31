However, you might be wondering about the possibility of cross play. After all, a battle royale is multiplayer by nature, and you'll probably want to play it with your friends. For those unsure what the term "cross play" means, it's a feature that allows people using different platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox, PlayStation 5, PC, etc) to play together.

Since its surprise launch back in 2019, Apex Legends is still a contender for best battle royale on the market. The fast paced action, smooth gameplay and, of course, the legends themselves, make the game still feel as fresh as ever in 2023.

Keep reading if this is you, because we're going to discuss the logistics of cross play in Apex Legends!

Is Apex Legends cross platform?

While the game wasn't initially cross play, it was announced a year after the 2019 release that Respawn would be fixing this problem.

And lo and behold, by October 2020 gamers could play Apex Legends across platform. So, short answer, yes.

Players on PC can play against owners of both last and current-gen Xbox and PlayStation, as well as the Nintendo Switch.

How to turn crossplay on or off in Apex Legends

To play against players across platforms is very easy. In fact, it's just as easy as finding someone on your own platform - you just need their username to search for in the "Find Friend" option.

As cross play is automatically enabled, you'll have to turn it off yourself. This might be the case if you don't fancy going up against PC players using dodgy mods!

To turn off cross play, simply go to "Settings" in the Game Menu. Once there, go to Cross Platform Play and change the settings to Disabled. Simple!

