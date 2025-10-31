Nintendo has two treats in store for Animal Crossing: New Horizons fans — the base game is getting a big free update, and, on top of that, a Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of the game is due to be released on the same date.

New Horizons originally launched on 20th March 2020, and it's no surprise that it became one of the biggest games of the COVID-19 pandemic, with its idyllic island communities (and its surprisingly compelling turnip economy) providing some excellent escapism when we needed it most.

Five and a bit years on, you may not see as many news stories about the game (remember when Elijah Wood was visiting people's islands?), but Nintendo clearly hasn't forgotten about Animal Crossing.

Of course, many of us are hoping that a new Animal Crossing game is on the way. But until Nintendo announces that, a big new update and a Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade will do nicely. Let's get to explaining when these things are coming and what the difference is between them, shall we?

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a confirmed release date of 15th January 2026.

Nintendo confirmed this date on its official channels, and the Switch 2 Edition of the game is available to wishlist now on the Nintendo eShop.

What about the price? Upgrading to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will cost you £4.19 if you already have the base game.

If you don't have the base game, you can buy the Switch 2 Edition for £54.99.

The trailer below was used to announce the Switch 2 Edition, as well as the free update to the base game. For more info on both of those things, keep on reading!

The free Animal Crossing base game update, dubbed version 3.0, also has a confirmed release date of 15th January 2026.

Yep, just to make things nice and easy to understand, Nintendo has opted to launch both of these things on the very same day.

It's a little bit sad that fans of the franchise will have to wait until after Christmas to receive this free gift, but hey, it's nice that the game is still being supported at all this long after its launch.

What to expect from the Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Corporate needs you to find the differences between this picture and this picture. Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of Animal Crossing: New Horizons brings a number of upgrades to the game.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Switch 2 Edition's will have "enhanced resolution", allowing the game to go up to 4K when the console is docked. This will mean smoother graphics, as you can see the image above.

The Switch 2 console's mouse controls will also come into play here, allowing you to detach a joycon and use it like a mouse to move items around on your island.

There is also a new item, the Megaphone, which will allow you to "find your island friends by calling out their names". It will work with the Switch 2 console's built-in microphone.

There are also enhanced multiplayer features, allowing up to 12 players to visit your island online at the same time (or eight players locally).

You'll also be able to use the Nintendo Switch 2's Game Chat feature in this new version, as well as the Nintendo Switch 2 Camera (sold separately).

Of course, not everyone has a Nintendo Switch 2 console. That, we assume, is why Nintendo is releasing a free update to the base game on the same day as the Switch 2 Edition's release.

So, if you're still playing on Switch 1 for the time being, and you're not quite tempted enough to buy a Nintendo Switch 2, what can you expect to get from this shiny new update?

One of the key new additions is the Resort Hotel, which will appear at the end of you pier and challenge you to decorate its rooms with specific themes.

At the hotel, you will be able to buy Nintendo-themed items like the NES and the Game Boy. If you have a Switch Online membership, you can even play games on them!

From Nook's Cranny, you will be able to buy LEGO-themed items, too.

And with additional Amiibo support being added in the update, you can get Zelda and Splatoon-themed items if you have the relevant Amiibo figures.

The free update also adds more item storage to the game. The previous limit was 5000, but now you can upgrade it a couple more times to get 9000 storage spaces.

The Dream Islands system has also been upgraded. You can now have up to four Slumber Islands on the go while you sleep.

So, even if you don't fork out the for a Nintendo Switch 2, there will be plenty of new stuff for you to enjoy in Animal Crossing: New Horizons when 15th January comes around. Bring it on!

