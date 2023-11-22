Designed by Minttu Wikberg, fans have taken a shine to Saga, and naturally some are looking to cosplay the character. Remedy to the rescue!

A full cosplay guide has been made public by the Finnish game developer, showing what clothes, details, hair and make-up are needed to pull off the look, with the knitting pattern being the final necessary detail to pull off this fashionable look.

Aside from the fetching jumper, a gun holster, FBI jacket, boots and black jeans are all recommended.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"For those of you who are looking for the perfect sweater for this holiday season, or missing that final piece from their Saga cosplay, enjoy this official Saga sweater pattern knitting guide!" said Remedy.

"The guide offers you an overview of the sweater from front to back, pattern charts, measurements and what materials to use!"

Alan Wake himself has also received the same treatment, so anyone who was thinking of picking up a slick suit with elbow patches and a satchel to recreate the look can now do so accurately. Probably best to not go exploring in the woods, regardless.

After being trapped in an alternative dimension for 13 years, horror novelist Alan Wake looks to escape the nightmare by writing a horror story surrounding FBI specialist agent Saga Anderson.

The survival horror game launched in October this year, making waves across the industry for its narrative, and quickly rocketed to the top of many people's lists for best games of 2023. It has also earned eight nominations for The Game Awards.

Anyone interested in downloading the Sage Sweater Knitting Guide can do so by heading to the Alan Wake website.

Video game cosplay has seen a huge surge over the last few years, regularly dominating conventions and gaming events. It's refreshing to see more developers getting involved with the scene.

Guerrilla Games did something similar for Aloy from Horizon Forbidden West, while Bethesda provided a full suite for the many inhabitants that make up Starfield only a few months back.

Alan Wake 2 is available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows. As Remedy opted for a digital-only release, head to your respective platform to pick up the game.

With Black Friday almost upon us, there are plenty of gaming deals across PS5, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on the latest releases. We might even see Alan Wake drop in price.

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.