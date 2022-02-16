Bose Smart Soundbar 900: the most immersive Bose TV soundbar yet?

Firstly, it’s worth noting its primary intended function. While the Smart Soundbar 900 is perfect for any sort of audio experience, its form-factor as a soundbar means it’s perfectly suited to making your TV and film watching experiences more immersive than ever before. We all love settling in on the sofa to binge-watch favourites like The Tourist , Squid Game , or The Mandalorian . Now, with the Smart Soundbar 900, you can take that TV experience to the next level by adding cinematic sound that will have you on the edge of your seat.

Bose is one of the foremost names in home audio, offering cutting edge audio technology in the comfort of your own home. The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is a new multi-functional soundbar, complete with superb design features and impressive sound. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest premium Bose TV soundbar.

The soundbar also adds a new level of functionality to your home entertainment set-up, offering voice commands, multi-room listening and seamless Bluetooth connectivity. Take a look below to get the full lowdown on Bose’ latest home audio hero.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900: features

This is the long-awaited first Dolby Atmos soundbar from Bose and guess what? It’s worth the wait. It’s packed full of features, offers immersive sound and looks great.

Dolby Atmos is increasingly a must-have soundbar feature. It adds an extra dimension to the audio of your favourite TV and film – height. With only one Bose Smart Soundbar 900, Dolby Atmos creates a surround-sound feeling and brings you into the centre of a cinematic soundstage. What’s not to love?

Plus, the Smart Soundbar 900 is Bluetooth compatible and can use TrueSpace spacial audio processing to turn any audio not encoded with Dolby Atmos into an enveloping, immersive 7-channel sound landscape.

The Bluetooth soundbar is compatible with both Alexa and Google Assistant, making it even more simple and intuitive to bring cinematic audio into your home.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 | £899 at Currys

Bose Smart Soundbar 900: more immersive than ever

All those features help to build an immersive experience, but the real cinematic power of this wireless soundbar is its sound.

Six full-range transducers – including two new custom-engineered up-firing dipole speakers – accompany a centre tweeter and speaker arrays, all connected to Bose PhaseGuide technology. That line-up all comes together to deliver a truly cinematic experience, bringing drama, comedy and all-out action straight into your living room, with more immersive audio detail than ever.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900: design

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 has a sleek, appealing design and will fit seamlessly into your entertainment set-up.

Available in black or white, its sleek black frame and subtle but eye-catching design mean it’s a perfect addition to any room. It’s large enough to deliver a big, room-filling, immersive sound, but compact enough to fit happily into almost any entertainment stand.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 set up: how to connect a Bose soundbar to the TV?

Setting up the soundbar is remarkably simple. It uses a single connection, is turned on and then can be controlled using the Bose app, for simple control of your home audio experience. Using an HDMI soundbar connection, the Smart Soundbar 900 is ready to go in no time.

It’s simple to group the Smart Soundbar 900 with any other Bose smart speakers – like the Bose Bass Module 700 – using the Bose Music app, giving you seamless home audio and unlimited entertainment. You can spread the Smart Speakers between rooms so your music, podcasts, or audiobooks follow you around your home – or combine accessories together in one room for an even deeper cinematic surround-sound experience. Also, with Bose’s unique SimpleSync technology, pairing a set of select Bose Headphones or Bluetooth Speakers to the Smart Soundbar 900 couldn’t be easier for a personal or extended listening experience.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900: where to buy

If you’re ready for immersive, cinematic home audio, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 could be the cutting edge upgrade your entertainment set-up needs.

