This new device is similar to its ancient ancestor (and the slightly more recent PS Vita), in that it's a small hand-held console packed with PlayStation games. However the main difference is, this time, you can only use it to play games that you have already bought on your PS5, and yes, you do need to own a PS5 to be able to use it.

You can read all about the different features and specifications of this new device in our PlayStation Portal release date page, but now, what we’re really interested in is price.

The PlayStation Portal has gone on sale for £199.99. But, it is Black Friday after all, so we’re giving you our predictions on whether we’ll see a reduction in cost or any bundles popping up over the next few weeks.

Plus, despite only coming out yesterday (15th November) the PlayStation Portal has already sold out across multiple retailers. So, we’ll be giving you a big long list of shops to try so you can get your hands on one before it disappears again.

So without further ado, here’s what you can expect for the PlayStation Portal this Black Friday.

Where can I buy the new PlayStation Portal?

The PlayStation Portal is being sold across most of the major gaming and tech retailers such as Currys and Argos, as well as the PlayStation Store itself obviously.

To help you track one down, here’s a list of the many retailers you can buy from. Once you find one, we suggest you don’t hesitate because this baby is going fast!

Will there be any PlayStation Portal deals this Black Friday?

As the PlayStation Portal is brand-new – and already running out of stock, we might add – it’s unlikely that PlayStation will feel the need to run a major offering. The first few weeks after a device release usually see either one big deal coming out to incentivise people to buy, or nothing at all.

But, that doesn’t mean we won’t see some good bundles popping up, either with games, accessories, or maybe even in combination with the PS5 itself.

And, even if we don’t see any deals on the console itself, you can still grab a great bargain on some of the PS5’s biggest games this year. For instance, we’ve seen a 16% discount on Hogwarts Legacy, a 36% saving on Star Wars: Jedi Survivor, and £10 off Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III.

Best handheld games consoles we’ve seen this Black Friday

The PlayStation Portal keeps running out of stock faster than the RadioTimes.com staff can get to the front of a buffet queue. But, that doesn’t mean there aren’t a few alternative consoles to grab this Black Friday.

So, we’ve put together a few alternative games consoles that you might want to consider.

Nintendo Switch OLED, £309 £268.01 (save £40.99 or 13%)

Currys Currys

What’s the deal: The Nintendo Switch OLED is on sale for £268 at OnBuy, saving you over £40 on this beloved handheld and group gaming console.

Why we chose it: Despite first coming out over six years ago, the Nintendo Switch remains the handheld gaming device. So, if you’re one of the few who hasn’t got one yet, now’s a great time to snap one up before Christmas for £40 less.

Buy Nintendo Switch OLED for £309 £268.01 (save £40.99 or 13%) at OnBuy

For more tasty offerings from Nintendo, take a look at the best Nintendo Switch offers.

ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console, £699 £599 (save £100 or 14%)

Currys

What’s the deal: The ASUS handheld gaming console, designed for Windows gaming, is now available for £100 less at Currys.

Why we chose it: While this handheld is less well-known, it still packs a punch with its Radeon graphics, 7-inch full HD touchscreen, Dolby Atmos speakers, and eight hours of battery life. Plus, it’s got Xbox-style controllers and hundreds of Windows games at your fingertips.

Buy ASUS ROG Ally Handheld Gaming Console for £699 £599 (save £100 or 14%) at Currys

Backbone One: Xbox Mobile Gaming Controller, £99.99

Argos

What’s the deal: You can now bring the power of the Xbox straight to your phone with these mobile gaming controllers. Available for £99.99 these devices are suitable for both iOS and Android.

Why we chose it: This Controller turns any phone into the ultimate gaming console. Simply snap in your device and play any game or service that supports controllers, including Xbox Cloud Gaming, or even stream directly from your Xbox or PC.

Buy Backbone One: Xbox Mobile Gaming Controller (iOS) for £99.99 at Argos

Buy Backbone One: Xbox Mobile Gaming Controller (Android) for £99.99 at Argos

