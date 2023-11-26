The RadioTimes.com team expected some great discounts on the headset, which was previously known as the Oculus Quest 2, as the Meta Quest 3 became officially available to order in October this year.

The Meta Quest 2 is an entry-level Virtual Reality (VR) device, and in our 'is the Meta Quest 2 worth it?' article, we praised the headset for its simple set-up, fantastic graphics, choice of games and its affordability, as it’s much cheaper to buy the Meta Quest 2 rather than a PC and compatible headset for VR gaming.

Usually, the smaller 128GB version of the Meta Quest 2 retails for £399.99, and the bigger 256GB version has an RRP of £499.99.

We’ve searched reputable retailers such as Currys and JD Williams to bring you the headset for less, and the best price we've seen on the Meta Quest 2 is this one from Very, which sees the cost reduced from £399.99 to £199.99, in other words, 50% off.

Let's take a look at even more brilliant deals.

For more information on the Meta Quest 2 and 3, take a look at the best Meta Quest 2 accessories and our recommendations for the best Meta Quest 3 Black Friday deals we've found so far.

Best Black Friday Meta Quest 2 deals at a glance:

Best Black Friday Mets Quest 2 deals to shop today

Meta Quest 2 via JD Williams JD Williams

Get the Meta Quest 2 for half price

What's the deal: At Very, you can save a whopping £200 on the Meta Quest 2, taking it down to half price. The Meta Quest 2 has been reduced from £399 to £249 (saving you £150) on Very's website, but then you can get an extra £50 cashback by using the code 'VKEXL' at checkout.

If you want to get that extra £50 off, remember you'll need to purchase from Very immediately after activating the cashback option. If you visit another website between activating cashback and purchasing, the cashback will be declined.

Why we chose it: While the Meta Quest 2 is a great introduction to VR, its features are top-notch: the Meta Quest 2 comes with an advanced Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 processor, enhanced resolution for seamless graphics and cinematic 3D audio.

Bu the Meta Quest 2 (128GB) for £399 £199 (save £200 or 50%) at Very

But, If you don't succeed in getting the cashback option, you can still save a huge £150 (or 38%) on the Meta Quest 2 at Currys, John Lewis and Argos, where it's available for £249.

Get £50 off the Meta Quest 2 256GB

What's the deal: Save £50 on the Meta Quest 2 (256GB) at Argos, taking the price from £349.99 to £299.99.

Why we chose it: Most of the deals this Black Friday have been on the smaller 128GB model. This is the best discount currently still available if you're looking for more storage.

Buy the Meta Quest 2 for £399 £249 (save £50) at Argos

Free next-day delivery on the Meta Quest 2

What's the deal: If you order the Meta Quest 2 before midnight, you can get free next working-day delivery at O2.

Why we chose it: Sometimes, when you're shopping for something expensive, a delivery fee can be a real kick in the teeth, especially if it's more than a couple of quid. When you buy the Meta Quest 2 for £249.99 at O2, you can get free next-day delivery.

Buy the Meta Quest 2 for £399 £249.99 (save £149.01 or 38%) at O2

Get the Meta Quest 2 for £247 when you pay monthly

What's the deal: At EE this Black Friday period, you can get the Meta Quest 2 for £22 per month for 11 months with a £5 upfront cost, which brings the total to £247.

Why we chose it: Besides being the cheapest price we've seen on the Meta Quest 2, there are some benefits of paying monthly, such as it's more cost effective. Christmas is an expensive time, so being able to split the cost over the following year is a welcome opportunity.

Buy the Meta Quest 2 for £399 £247 (save £152 or 38%) at EE

Best Black Friday Meta Quest 2 deals on accessories bundles

Buy the Meta Quest 2 and save 50% on the Stealth Pro Head Strap

What's the deal: From now until Tuesday 28th November, you can get the Stealth Pro Head Strap for 50% off when you purchase the Meta Quest 2. The Meta Quest 2's discounted price is now £249.99 and the Stealth Pro Head Strap would usually set you back £34.99, taking the total to £284.98, however you can save £17.99 and get the bundle for £267.48.

Why we chose it: If you're planning on gaming for a long while, the Stealth Pro Head Strap is a great accessory to have as its reinforced padding provides enhanced head support and headset balance.

Buy the Meta Quest 2 and Stealth Pro Head Strap for £284.98 £267.48 (save £17.99 or 6%) at Argos

Buy the Meta Quest 2 and save 50% on the Stealth Touch Controller Grip Kit

What's the deal: Also from now until Tuesday 28th November, you can purchase the Stealth Touch Controller Grip Kit for 50% off when you buy the Meta Quest 2. The discounted Meta Quest 2 costs £249.99 and the Stealth Touch Controller Grip Kit costs £19.99, which would usually take the total to £269.98. However, this Black Friday, you can get the bundle for £259.98.

Why we chose it: This next accessory is perfect for high-activity action games as the Touch Controllers' textured design and adjustable leatherette knuckle straps provide improved grip, which in turn, enhances your safety and comfort.

Buy the Meta Quest 2 and Stealth Touch Controller Grip Kit for £269.98 £259.98 (save £10 or 4%) at Argos

Should I wait until Black Friday to buy the Meta Quest 2?

Black Friday itself – 24th November – has now been and gone, but these great deals will stay available until the end of Cyber Monday – 27th November.

Throughout the whole month, the price of the Meta Quest 2 hasn't dropped lower than this, so no, don't wait, it's time to get it before the price goes up again.

Last year, the Meta Quest 2 was discounted by £50 — taking the price from £399 to £349 – and other deals included redeeming Beat Saber, getting Resident Evil 4 and a carry case, all for either free or at a discounted price. In comparison to these Black Friday 2022 deals, the ones we've seen so far this year have been a lot better.

At the moment, you can get the Meta Quest 2 from just £199 – that's a huge £200 (or 50%) off, and four times the saving as last year. With a deal this good, we can imagine the VR headset will sell out soon.

