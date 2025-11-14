In a new Black Friday deal, UK mobile network operator Lebara has lowered the cost of its 50GB SIM-only plan to just £2.70 a month.

Ad

This price applies to the first three months of a 30-day rolling contract which normally costs £9 a month. That means for three months you'll be paying the grand total of £8.10.

Not only does that cost less than one month normally would, but it also provides three months of unlimited UK minutes and texts, 100 International minutes to over 50 countries and 50GB of 4G and 5G data. Best of all, as this deal is for a 30-day rolling plan, you could always cancel after your three months are up.

Plus if that wasn't enough, the brand has also put similar savings on its 15GB and 30GB plans, lowering the costs to £2.10 and £2.40 respectively.

This deal will end on 4th December, so make sure you snap it up before then. Here's everything you need to know.

Get Lebara's 50GB SIM for £2.70 a month

What is Lebara's Black Friday deal?

Lebara is breaking with tradition and offering not one, but three Black Friday discounts this November:

15GB SIM | £7 £2.10 a month for the first four months

30GB SIM | £8 £2.40 a month for the first three months

50 GB SIM | £9 £2.70 a month for the first three months

All of these are for 30-day rolling contracts and after the initial deals period is up, the cost will automatically renew at its original price – so you'll be paying £9 for your 50GB SIM and so on, but just remember you can cancel at any time.

How long does Lebara's Black Friday offer last?

This offer will run until Thursday 4th December at 11:59am, but we really don't suggest leaving it that late!

How to get Lebara’s Black Friday offer

Lebara's Black Friday offers won't appear on their official homepage: you need to click on the individual plans, so the 15GB, 30GB and 50GB rolling plans, to see them.

After that, simply select 'Buy' and the discount will be automatically added to your basket at checkout.

How does Lebara work?

Lebara offers exclusively SIM only plans, so you’re not tied to a network. These plans range from 5GB of data to Unlimited and normally cost as little as £4.50 a month although now you can save even more.

You can either get a 30-day rolling plan, which can be changed or cancelled at any time, or a 12-month contract, and all plans include unlimited UK call minutes, 100 international minutes and access to 4G and 5G data.

What also makes Lebara unique is that it makes zero credit checks, so you can sign up in a matter of minutes.

What network does Lebara use?

Lebara operates off of the Vodafone network. Vodafone has reliable speeds and 98% UK coverage, plus everyone who signs up will have 5G included at no extra cost.

For more Black Friday gaming deals, we've put together guides to Sky Black Friday deals, Black Friday PSVR2 deals and Black Friday Switch 2 deals.

Ad

You can also check out our guides to Black Friday Xbox deals and Black Friday Meta Quest 3 deals.