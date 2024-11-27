For one, you'll find that most mobile phone operators offer SIM-only discounts that last for the entirety of your contract, or at the very least six months.

For another, the biggest discounts often centre around the plans with more, or even Unlimited, data.

One of the companies that best exemplifies this is EE, which is running major sales on SIM-only plans from 26th November.

Some of the best deals include a 100GB SIM from just £19 a month and several of the Unlimited Data plans are available for 12 months' half price. Here's a closer look at what's on offer.

Shop EE SIM-only deals

Best EE SIM-only Black Friday deals at a glance

When does the EE Black Friday sale start?

EE's Black Friday sale has already started. The company has been running deals throughout November on a range of tech and gaming devices as well as the latest phone models, like the Google Pixel 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S24.

The SIM-only deals launched on Tuesday 26th November and will last until Thursday 5th December.

Best EE SIM-only deals from their 2024 Black Friday sale

EE

Save 40% on 25GB Essentials SIM

What's the deal: The 25GB Fixed Data SIM, which normally costs £28 a month, is on sale for £17 a month across a 24 month contract. That means you're saving £11 a month, or £264 across the whole contract.

Why we chose it: This is a great no-fuss option if you just need a bit of data to get you through each month. You'll benefit from EE's fast, strong data connection with speeds up to 100Mbps and be able to stay connected even if you run out of data.

Buy 25GB Essentials SIM for £28 £17 a month (save £11 or 39%) at EE

Get 100GB Essentials SIM for just £19 a month

What's the deal: EE is offering a special 100GB SIM for £19 a month this Black Friday.

Why we chose it: For plenty 100GB is more than enough data to get you through the month, and it normally costs you a lot more than £19.

Buy 100GB Essentials SIM for £19 a month at EE

Save £10 a month on Unlimited Essentials SIM

What's the deal: The Unlimited Essentials SIM-only plan is available for £22 a month instead of £32 a month. This saves you £10 a month across an entire 24 month contract.

Why we chose it: The Unlimited Essentials SIM has everything you need for using data on the go. Whether you're a commuter who likes to scroll through X on the tube, or you like to work out and about in a cafe, this deal guarantees your needs will always be met.

Buy Unlimited Essentials SIM for £32 £22 a month (save £10 or 31%) at EE

12 months' half price on Unlimited All Rounder SIM

What's the deal: EE is offering 50% off the Unlimited All Rounder SIM and Unlimited All Rounder for iPhone SIM for the first 12 months of a 24 month contract. This means for a whole year you'll be paying £21 instead of £42.

Why we chose it: EE's All Rounder SIM boasts uncapped speed capable of showing ultra HD video and 4K gaming. It also offers a VIP connection when the network is too busy, no-charge EU roaming and one of their famed Inclusive Extras – additional subscription services included in the price such as Netflix, TNT Sports and Xbox Game Pass.

12 months' half price on Unlimited Full Works SIM

What's the deal: You can also get 12 months' half price on the Unlimited Full Works SIM and the Unlimited Full Works for iPhone SIM. This takes the price from £48 to £24 for the first year of a two year contract.

Why we chose it: The Full Works plan prioritises the fastest speed and a tonne of extras. Like the All Rounder plan, you can enjoy ultra HD video, 4K gaming, VIP connection and a free Inclusive Extra, but you can also get unlimited watch data for an accompanying smartwatch and no-charge roaming in the EU and beyond.

