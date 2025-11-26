Black Friday is always the most exciting time of the year to be a LEGO fan.

Not only do you get to enjoy plenty of special offers and free gifts, but LEGO also has the tradition of releasing a new set on Black Friday every year to commemorate the sales period.

Last year saw the release of LEGO Icons The Endurance set, modelled after explorer Ernest Shackleton's famous ship.

LEGO have confirmed that their first ever Star Trek set, the U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D™, will be released on Black Friday itself, with the opportunity to snag special offers and gifts with purchase.

With the official LEGO Black Friday sale not yet live, we've rounded up the best offers from third-party retailers on a wide range of sets, including LEGO Harry Potter Black Friday deals, LEGO Disney Black Friday deals and LEGO Star Wars Black Friday deals.

When does LEGO's Black Friday sale start?

LEGO are really keeping us on the edge of our seat this year, with their Black Friday sale due to start on Black Friday, which falls on Friday 28th November.

While other companies have been running sales throughout the month of November, LEGO are waiting until the big day itself. The sale is then set to run until Cyber Monday, which is Monday 1st November.

However, just because LEGO themselves aren't offering Black Friday savings yet doesn't mean that you can't find them elsewhere. Plenty of UK retailers have already started offering deals on a range of LEGO products.

What is LEGO Insiders?

You may have heard of LEGO Insiders before, but what exactly is it?

LEGO Insiders is a global loyalty program for LEGO customers where members can earn points by taking part in surveys and quizzes both online and in-store. These points can then be redeemed for things like discounts, exclusive merch and early access to new sets.

When it comes to Black Friday, LEGO Insiders get access to the LEGO Insiders Weekend sale, which is essentially a Black Friday sale the weekend before Black Friday.

Not only that, they also receive exclusive discounts and sales throughout the rest of the year.

Join LEGO Insiders at LEGO

Best LEGO Black Friday deals at a glance

Best deals we've found in the LEGO Black Friday sales

Hogwarts Castle: The Great Hall

Hogwarts Castle The Great Hall Very

What's the deal: Very are currently offering their lowest ever price of £109.99 for the Hogwarts Castle: The Great Hall set.

Why we chose it: This is just one among many fantastic LEGO deals Very is offering during the 2025 Black Friday sales, so grab it while you still can.

Buy Hogwarts Castle: The Great Hall for £169.99 £109.99 (save £60 or 35%) at Very

LEGO Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat Set

LEGO Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat Set Amazon

What's the deal: The only thing more magical than the Sorting Hat is this Black Friday deal at Amazon, which offers almost 40% off.

Why we chose it: When we said Talking Sorting Hat, we weren't kidding— this LEGO set actually does speak to you!

Buy LEGO Harry Potter Talking Sorting Hat Set for £89.99 £54.99 (save £35 or 39%) at Amazon

City Arctic Explorer Science Lab Truck

City Arctic Explorer Science Lab Truck Very

What's the deal: You can currently get £23 off the City Arctic Explorer Science Lab Truck at Very, taking the price down to £69.99.

Why we chose it: We love this scientific LEGO set as it's suitable for encouraging adventure in younger boys and girls.

Buy City Arctic Explorer Science Lab Truck for £92.99 £69.99 (save £23 or 25%) at Very

LEGO Christmas Table Decoration Centrepiece

LEGO Christmas Table Decoration Centrepiece JD Williams

What's the deal: Save 30% on the LEGO Christmas Centrepiece thanks to this Black Friday deal from JD Williams.

Why we chose it: This deal combines the love of LEGO with the need for Christmas decorations and the excitement of a Black Friday deal. What could be more timely?

Buy LEGO Christmas Table Decoration Centrepiece for £39.99 £27.99 (save £12 or 30%) at JD Williams

LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes

LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes Amazon

What's the deal: Get almost 40% off the LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes set in Amazon's 2025 Black Friday sales.

Why we chose it: F1 fans will love this model, as it's packed full of authentic details. This deal is a great chance to save on Christmas gifts for any of the petrolheads in your life.

Buy LEGO Speed Champions Mercedes for £22.99 £14.20 (save £8.79 or 38%) at Amazon

LEGO Star Wars R2-D2

LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 set Amazon

What's the deal: A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, the LEGO R2-D2 used to cost £89.99. But now you can get it for just £59.80 in the Black Friday sales.

Why we chose it: Black Friday is the perfect chance to snag a deal on one of the most beloved Star Wars characters of all time.

Buy LEGO Star Wars R2-D2 for £89.99 £59.80 (save £30.19 or 34%) at Amazon

Grogu with Hover Pram Set

Star Wars Grogu with Hover Pram Set Disney

What's the deal: Disney are offering 20% off the Star Wars LEGO set Grogu with Hover Pram Set.

Why we chose it: Grogu, otherwise known as Baby Yoda, has been a must-have accessory for the past few years, and now you can get your hands on him for less.

Buy Grogu with Hover Pram Set for £89.99 £71.99 (save £19 or 20%) at Disney

LEGO Icons Jazz Club

LEGO Icons Jazz Club John Lewis

What's the deal: This Black Friday, you can get 20% off the LEGO Icons Jazz Club set at John Lewis.

Why we chose it: If you're after great Black Friday savings on a more challenging build, then this LEGO Icons set is the one for you.

Buy LEGO Icons Jazz Club for £199.99 £159.20 (save £40.79 or 20%) at John Lewis

LEGO Disney Frozen Elsa's Ice Palace

LEGO Disney Frozen Elsa's Ice Palace Disney

What's the deal: Head over to the Disney Store to get £19 off the Frozen Elsa's Ice Palace set this Black Friday.

Why we chose it: Because when it comes to this Black Friday deal, we just can't Let It Go! Seriously, a discount of 20% is not to be sniffed at.

Buy LEGO Disney Frozen Elsa's Ice Palace for £89.99 £71.99 (save £19 or 20%) at Disney

Disney Stitch LEGO set

Disney Stitch LEGO set Amazon

What's the deal: You can get almost 40% off the Disney Stitch LEGO set at Amazon— no wondering it's selling fast!

Why we chose it: While many retailers are offering deals on this specific set, this is the best one we've found so far.

Buy Disney Stitch LEGO set for £59.99 £37.30 (save £22.69 or 39%) at Amazon

Tipping Dump Truck Toy

Tipping Dump Truck Toy Very

What's the deal: Very are currently offering the LEGO Technic Tipping Dump Truck Toy for £29.99, which is the lowest they've ever had it.

Why we chose it: We don't think you're likely to find a better deal on this set, so we'd recommend taking advantage of 33% off while you still can.

Buy Tipping Dump Truck Toy for £44.99 £29.99 (save £15 or 33%) at Very

