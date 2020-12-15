Get a massive 88% off Amazon Kids+ subscription

It can be a struggle to constantly be finding new kid-friendly TV shows, movies and games to keep the kids entertained. And, when you do, buying enough for the whole family can get expensive fast.

Luckily, Amazon has just slashed the price of its Kids+ subscription and it offers access to thousands of books, TV shows, movies, apps and games.

Get 88% off Amazon Kids+

Amazon’s Kids+ subscription service is at one of the lowest prices we’ve seen in a while as you can now get the 3-month family plan for just £2.99.

This plan usually costs £23.99 so that’s a saving of over £20 or 88 per cent off.

Buy Amazon Kids+ now for £2.99

The family plan can be used by up to four children and the price of £2.99 is for all three months. That’s less than a £1 a month.

To give you an idea of the books, TV shows and movies on offer, it includes Peppa Pig, Mr. Men books, Paw Patrol, books by David Walliams and Star Wars games.

All the content can be filtered by age, screen time limits can be set and parents can manage any internet browsing, too.

If you only need access for one child, we suggest trying out the Montly Single Child Plan. It is £3.99 a month for non-Prime members but Amazon is currently offering a 1-month free trial for Prime members, after which it is just £1.99 a month.

The deal is only live until 23rd December so you’ve not got long to snatch up some super cheap entertainment for the Christmas period.

If one deal isn’t enough, Amazon is also offering six months free Amazon Music Unlimited when you buy an Amazon’s most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot. The deal is for new subscribers only but it will save you £7.99 a month (£47.94 in total).

Amazon has also cut prices on its own range of devices, including the Fire TV Stick and the Fire 7 Tablet for kids.

For more of the latest tech news and deals, check out our Technology section.