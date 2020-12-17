Create your own Superhero with Marvel Realm of Champions

It may have ended up being a year where we had no Marvel superheroes on the big screen (unless you count New Mutants) but there is still plenty for Marvel fans to enjoy elsewhere – and something else to lose hours in has just been released.

Launched Wednesday, Marvel Realm of Champions is an RPG that works in real-time and allows you to create your own superhero to join the roster.

Kabam is the developer behind this and it will see superheroes unite and form allegiances as they fight together to control their Battleworld. As for those allegiances, the game features houses that you can choose to fight alongside such as House of Iron and the Asgardian Republic (Iron Man and Thor if you aren’t familiar with the lore).

Check out the launch trailer to see what you can expect when you download, for free, and play.

There are more modes on offer in the game too, with a multiplayer aspect ready to play. 2 v 2 v 2 matches are one of those modes, while you can also play in Player vs. Environment and a 3 v. 3 Arena Conquest mode, amongst others.

For a free game there is a lot in here ready to play at launch and it is well worth a try but be warned, you could end up losing more time than you expected once you get going.

This is not the only Marvel-related product to be released into the video game world this year. Marvel’s Avengers was released to a mixed reception on the whole but the campaign was praised and we had a great deal of fun with it.

Then there was Miles Morales that was released alongside the PS5 – that game did far better critically and was the console’s first top seller. You can also get hold of a copy of the original PS4 Spider-Man game that has been revamped for the new console and it is quite the beauty to behold.

So no MCU in the cinema this year, but more than enough Marvel around to keep us busy until we can finally watch Black Widow in 2021 – hopefully.

