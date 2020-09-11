Best broadband deals ahead of Black Friday 2020
Stream yourself silly with some of the cheapest internet around.
We use broadband now more than ever before – and lockdown may have proved just how much we really value our internet.
So whether you’re streaming the latest Netflix hit, hosting a virtual pub quiz, or browsing our TV Guide, it’s important you have fast broadband – for a good price of course.
So ahead of the Black Friday rush, here’s the very best broadband deals available right now.
BT Superfast Fibre
BT has deals on selected superfast fibre packages as part of their summer sale. You can also save £72 by adding Complete Wi-fi for internet in every room in the house – with a £100 back if not.
- Get 36mb for £24.99 a month and £19.99 upfront
- Get 50mb for £27.99 a month and £9.99 p&p
- Get 67mb for £29.99 a month and £9.99 p&p
Vodafone Broadband
Vodafone’s fastest broadband deals come with a free Apple TV 4K box as well as a year of the streaming service Apple TV+. They also come with unlimited broadband, unlimited UK calls, no price rises while in contract, and come with a discount if you already have a Vodafone Pay Monthly mobile. Sweet.
- Get Superfast 1 Extra with 10 Mbps, free Apple Tv and year of Apple TV+ for £31 a month
- Get Superfast Extra 2 with 20 Mbps, free Apple TV and year of Apple TV+ for £33 a month
- Get Gigafast 900 with 900Mbps, free Apple TV 4K and free year of Apple TV+ for £51 a month
Vodafone also has a new device called the Gigacube, an alternative to conventional broadband which instead works by transforming 4G and 5G networks into wi-fi. If you live an area not covered by superfast broadband, this may well be the answer to your buffering problems:
- Get GigaCube with 100GB of data a month for £30 a month
- Get GigaCube with 200GB of data a month for £40 a month
- Get GigaCube with unlimited data for £50 a month
Sky Broadband
Sky are good with their bundles, chucking in Sky TV packages with most of their deals. You can customise your order and add Sky Sports or BT Sport to most of them as well.
- Get Essential Broadband and Sky TV at 11Mbps for £35 a month
- Get Superfast Broadband & Sky TV at 59Mbps for £39 a month
- Get Superfast Broadband, Sky TV & Netflix at 59Mbps for £43 a month
- Get Sky Broadband, Sky TV and Sky Sports at 59mbps for £57 a month
- Get Superfast Broadband, Sky Sports and BT Sport with 59Mbps for £70 a month
Plusnet Broadband
Plusnet comes with fixed price contracts, line rental included, and exclusive BT Sport deals for customers. All the below deals also come without an activation fee:
- Get Unlimited Broadband at 10mbps for £18.99 a month for 12 months
- Get Unlimited Fibre with 36mbps for £22.99 a month for 18 months
- Get Unlimited Fibre Extra with 66mbps for £26.99 a month for 18 months
Plusnet also has phone plans as part of their broadband bundles, which also includes evening and weekend UK and Mobile Calls:
- Get Unlimited Broadband at 10mbps for £23.99 a month for 12 months
- Get Unlimited Fibre with 36mbps for £27.99 a month for 18 months
- Get Unlimited Fibre Extra with 66mbps for £31.99 a month for 18 months
TalkTalk Broadband
TalkTalk’s has some of the fastest average speeds around according to industry regulator Ofcom – and these speeds come at some great value prices:
- Fast Broadband with 11mbps for £22.95 a month
- Get Superfast Fibre with 67mbps for £26 a month
- Get Faster 150 Fibre at 145mbps for £32 a month
Post Office Broadband
If you just want cheap and cheerful… there’s the Post Office which for £17.00 a month will get you an average speed of 11mb on a 12-month contract. For something a bit faster:
- Unlimited Fibre Broadband with 38mbps for £23.50 a month
- Fibre Broadband Plus with 67mbps for £27.50 a month
