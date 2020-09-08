Assassins Creed Valhalla release date – trailer, story and news

Fans of the popular and long-running video game series Assassin’s Creed have long had a request for what they want a future game to focus on – Vikings! Well, 2020 is finally the year where we will get just that with Assassin’s Creed Valhalla bursting onto consoles imminently. And for those of you love the latest technology, you will be able to play on the upcoming next-generation consoles too.

Advertisement

Since the franchise rejuvenated itself in 2017 with Origins, we have been much further into the past than we have been before with the last game, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey taking place in Greece, in the years 431–422 BCE.

Here’s everything we know so far about the latest game in the Assassin’s Creed series that will move us forward in time to 873 AD. If you’re looking for news on other upcoming releases, and there are a lot of them, we have many covered ranging from Lego Star Wars to Gotham Knights to Ashes of Creation.

When is the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla release date?

Arriving in the middle of this year’s gaming season, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released on November 21st – so only a couple of months to wait until we can join the mighty Viking force!

What platforms can I get Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on?

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be available on next-generation consoles the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the PS4 and Xbox One, with a PC and Stadia release also confirmed.

What is the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla story?

As per the official synopsis: “In 873 AD, war and overcrowding in Norway prompt Eivor to lead their clan of Vikings to settle new lands in Anglo-Saxon England as part of the Viking expansion across Europe. The clan, and other Vikings that form the Great Heathen Army, comes into conflict with the kingdoms of Wessex, Northumbria, East Anglia, and Mercia over the next several years. Eivor’s clan will face forces led by the leaders of these kingdoms, including Alfred the Great, the king of Wessex. It is during this time that Eivor meets the Hidden Ones and joins their fight against the Order of the Ancients.”

Read More: Video game releases 2020 – by date and console

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay

Sticking to the open-world adventure style that Assassin’s Creed is known for, Valhalla will keep lots of what made the previous games so popular but has several new additions to keep gamers on their toes when they get started.

In missions, whilst they normally end with violence of some kind (this is a game about assassins after all), Valhalla is looking to shake things up and there will be main missions that you can complete via more diplomatic methods. The cover system of blending into crowds, something that has been missing since the early days of the franchise, will make a welcome return – many have been calling for this to come back for some time now. Stealth will be integral to aspects of the game again after it, to a degree, took a bit of a backseat in recent instalments.

The hero of the game, Eivor, who can be male or female and can be changed throughout the game at will, is able to feign death now to get out of tight spots which promises to be a fun addition to the various tricks you have up your sleeve. As for levelling up, that has had an overhaul with the main aspect of character progression being through the skill tree, which will, in turn, have an impact as to how tough enemies you go up against are. Eivor will also be customisable so you can change her or his appearance as you see fit.

Those enemies will also have new quirks that look to be entertaining – and challenging! They will now have special abilities that will likely take players by surprise, even deep into the game while they can also use the environment around them to inflict pain on you as you battle to take them down. Not only that, but they will have their own personalities and while sometimes that can lead to them being afraid of you and cowering as they fight, it also means you may stumble upon a particularly aggressive opponent.

Settlements are also returning to the franchise, having been absent since the pirating days of Black Flag while the conquest battles that were introduced in Odyssey will remain in some form, although now they have been renamed ‘Assaults’.

But there will be a lot that will remain the same. For example, you will still have a bird on your shoulder that can scout locations and identify potential threats, this one being a raven named Synin.

Can I pre-order Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

Pre-orders are available right now! Amazon and Game are just two of the places you can head to in order to make sure you get a copy of the game on release day- or a bit after if you are planning to pre-order next-gen which still at the time of writing does not have release dates, despite them seemingly being imminent. Although the smaller version of the new Xbox, the Xbox Series S has had this confirmed and will be a digital only console.

Is there a trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla?

There most definitely is and it is a thing of absolute beauty! As far as cinematic trailers go, this one is about as epic as you can get.

Advertisement

Visit our hub for more Technology news.