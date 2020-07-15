Netflix is full of features which aim to enhance the viewing experience, with one of the most useful being the ‘Continue Watching’ list.

This bar on your Netflix homepage saves the shows and films you’re working your way through and makes a note of where you stopped watching so you can easily pick up where you left them.

While the ‘Continue Watching’ list is great when you’re binging a series or rationing episodes over a period of time, it can become a hindrance when you’ve given up half-way through a title.

If you don’t want to be constantly reminded of your failed attempt to get through Zac Efron’s Down to Earth, or you need to hide the fact that you watched an extra episode of Unsolved Mysteries without your partner, we have the solution for you.

Netflix has come to the rescue on Twitter by providing a quick and easy way of removing titles from the ‘Continue Watching’ row via your mobile and for alternative ways to axe shows from your list on your desktop, we’ve compiled a step-by-step guide for you to do exactly that.

Here are several ways you can delete shows from your ‘Continue Watching’ bar on your mobile or desktop – remember to log in to your account on a desktop/website browser or the mobile app!

Note: You can only do this on desktop or mobile app, it doesn’t work on a Smart TV or streaming device. It also doesn’t work on a kids’ profile.

How to delete items from ‘Continue Watching’ on Netflix

For mobile

Netflix has recently published a super simple guide on Twitter for viewers who want to clean up their ‘Continue Watching’ bar.

1. Make sure you’re on the right profile

If you share your Netflix account with family and/or friends, you don’t want to accidentally delete their progress with a show by being on the wrong profile, so make sure you’ve selected your own profile by choosing from the More menu

2. Click on the three dots below a title

3. Select ‘Remove from Row’

PSA: You can now remove a film or series from the Continue Watching row.

⁰

On your mobile device, simply click the three dots below the title and select Remove From Row. pic.twitter.com/VycWTS2xks — Netflix (@netflix) July 14, 2020

Alternative method for mobile

If for some reason the simple method doesn’t work for you, there is another way to remove titles from the ‘Continue Watching’ row.

1. Make sure you’re on the right profile

If you’re not in your own profile then switch using the More menu.

2. Open the More menu up and select Account to open it up in your web browser

Scroll down and you’ll see Viewing Activity – click it.

3. You’ll see a list of shows you’ve watched in order, click X to delete

You’ll see a circle with a line through it next to each show or film name. Select these to mark the ones you want hidden from the Continue Watching list.

4. If you don’t want a show to appear in the Continue Watching list, click remove series

Netflix

When you hide an episode of a TV series you’ll also see a link that allows you to hide a whole series. To hide everything listed scroll down and click Hide All.

Note: It can take up to 24 hours for it to be removed on all platforms ie your phone too

5. Return to your home page

The Continue Watching list should no longer show the series or film you deleted

For desktop

1 Click on your profile name in the top right corner

Select the profile you want to delete the items from. You can switch in the more menu if you’re in the wrong one.

Netflix

2 You’ll see viewing activity

Nearer the bottom of the page, you’ll see Viewing Activity. Click it.

3. The steps are the same as the mobile process from here

Find the series or film you want hidden from the Continue Watching list and select the circle. It’ll have a ‘Hide series?’ option that pops up. You can also scroll down to Hide All.

How to watch hidden content on Netflix

If you've exhausted the top series and films on Netflix and you're looking for something else to watch we have our best TV series on Netflix guide or the best movies on Netflix right now.

If all else fails you can find the hidden shows and films using the secret Netflix codes.

