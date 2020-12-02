Wonder Woman 1984’s release date – DC movie’s cast, plot, trailer and how Steve Trevor returns

Fans have been waiting for a long time to see Wonder Woman 1984 but it looks as if the blockbuster sequel will live up to the hype, with early reviews being universally positive.

After several delays, Warner Bros is pushing ahead with its December launch of the DC Comics flick, making the bold move to release it simultaneously in cinemas and on streaming service HBO Max.

Some critics have been given the opportunity to see the film in advance of its release and their immediate reactions have been very promising, hailing the film as an inspirational and inventive action epic.

Picking up several decades after the events of the first film, Wonder Woman 1984 finds Diana Prince fighting injustice in a changing world, ultimately facing off against a sinister businessman and a friend-turned-nemesis.

Read on for everything you need to know about the exciting new DC film, including release date and Wonder Woman 1984 cast.

When is Wonder Woman 1984’s release date?

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in the UK on Wednesday 16th December, but cinemas will only be open for people living in tier one or tier two areas.

The situation is quite different for our friends across the pond, who will get the film on Christmas Day as a simultaneous release in cinemas and on HBO Max.

Originally scheduled for a November 2019 release, Wonder Woman 1984 was first moved to June 2020, before the coronavirus pandemic forced a further delay to August, then October, and now the current festive season date.

In a tweet shared after the HBO Max announcement, star Gal Gadot revealed that it was important to the creative team to release the film in 2020, in the hope that it helps lift spirits after such a tough year.

“It wasn’t an easy decision and we never thought we’d have to hold onto the release for such a long time but COVID rocked all of our worlds,” she said.

“We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it’ll bring some joy, hope, and love to your hearts. Wonder Woman 1984 is a special one for me and I can only hope it’ll be as special to you too.”

How to watch Wonder Woman 1984 in the UK

HBO Max is not available in the UK so fans residing here will only be able to see Wonder Woman 1984 in cinemas, assuming they are actually open locally.

Cinemas are closed in tier three areas in England, with a similar system currently in place in Scotland. In Wales, all cinemas are currently closed while Northern Ireland is in a circuit breaker lockdown until Friday 11th December.

If movie theatres are not operating in your area at the moment, Warner Bros is reportedly in talks for a deal that would see Wonder Woman 1984 arrive on Sky Cinema in January, just one month after its cinema release.

Details are yet to be confirmed, but check back here for more information as it comes in.

Why was Wonder Woman 1984 delayed?

Wonder Woman 1984 was originally scheduled for release in November 2019, but the movie was shifted to summer blockbuster status in June, which producer Charles Roven said they had “always wanted”.

He added: “We had a very rushed pre-production because Patty also did the TNT show [I Am The Night] and we had a very rushed post-production schedule in order to make the date that we were on, which was November 1, 2019.

“We were doing it because the studio said they really needed it, and then at a certain point they came to us and they said, ‘You know what, you guys are right. Let’s go back to the month that you guys released Wonder Woman 1 in, and take the extra time’.”

Unfortunately, this put Wonder Woman 1984 slap-bang in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to even more delays, first to mid-August, then October, and now Christmas Day.

Even though cinemas in some territories have now reopened, the pandemic has ensured that movie-going habits have not yet returned to normal, and so the delays were intended to protect the film’s box office figures.

However, with the announcement of Wonder Woman 1984’s simultaneous release in US cinemas and HBO Max, it appears that Warner Bros has accepted that it’s unlikely to reach the giddy heights of the first outing.

It could however provide a substantial boost to the subscriber count of HBO Max, which has been trailing behind the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Wonder Woman 1984 reviews

While the delays suffered by Wonder Woman 1984 have been frustrating for fans, the film will seemingly be worth the wait – at least according to the early reviews.

A number of critics have been lucky enough to see the blockbuster ahead of its global launch and many of them have taken to Twitter to voice their enthusiasm for the project.

Erik Davis, managing editor of Fandango described the film as “an absolute blast” and talked up how it compliments the first film, despite the radically different setting.

I’m so happy to report that #WW84 is an absolute blast from start to finish. An exceptional compliment to the first film, it’s stuffed w/ heart, hope, love, action, romance & humor. @PattyJenks, @GalGadot & team delivered one of DC's best sequels. I was in tears when it ended. pic.twitter.com/ivPkBFmehd — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 5, 2020

IGN’s Terri Schwartz also expressed her support, calling Wonder Woman 1984 her favourite entry yet in the DC Extended Universe, with a message that truly resonates after such a difficult year.

I was lucky enough to be among the first to (finally!) get to screen Wonder Woman 1984. I adored it. The first Wonder Woman is my favorite of the modern DC films, and #WW84 makes all the smart next steps, telling a very human and very beautiful story for Diana Prince. pic.twitter.com/vzr2mZXIKg — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) December 5, 2020

Cinema Blend film critic Eric Eisenberg also attended a screening and had nothing but good things to say, with the villainous roles taken on by Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal being a highlight for him.

Huge news: Wonder Woman 1984 is fantastic! The story is excellent & has a great, timely message; it packs in a ton of surprises; and amazing work is done with both Cheetah & Max Lord (Wiig & Pascal are both stellar). Get hyped, because it's the real deal. #WonderWoman1984 #WW1984 pic.twitter.com/9UQLyxn3gx — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 5, 2020

Among the other early reactions was MTV News correspondent Josh Horowitz who said the film was cut from the same cloth as Richard Donner’s Superman, while Nerdist’s Amy Ratcliffe called the film “uplifting” and “what we all need”.

Wonder Woman 1984 latest news

Following on from the DC FanDome panel in August 2020, we’ve been given a teaser of just how huge the film’s scale will be, after Chris Pine revealed that the iconic Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington DC completely shut down for production.

“The little eight-year-old kid in you can’t believe that you’re doing what you’re doing and that you get the privilege of doing it,” he said.

However, an unforeseen issue with the film’s chaotic release strategy is that certain tie-in products could give away major spoiler from the film’s plot.

According to Bleeding Cool, two children’s books released to tie-in with the film’s original June release date, actually reveal details about how Wonder Woman’s love interest Steve Trevor has returned from the dead.

Wonder Woman fans should be extra vigilant while surfing the web over the coming months, as more spoilers could pop up as we near closer to the film’s eventual release.

However, while fans may have to wait months to see the full film, studio Warner Bros have been dropping regular teasers for the movie. The latest features a glimpse at Kristen Wiig villain Cheetah, who apparently really wants to be an “apex predator”.

And recently director Patty Jenkins took to Twitter to answer some fan questions about the film, ahead of a panel at the DC Fan Dome.

Amongst the info Jenkins revealed was that the design for Cheetah was an “extremely hard” and “complex” process.

“We wanted it to look fantastic and that ended up being very complex,” she said. “First, the most incredible design then figuring out how to execute it was a long journey. It ended up being a mix of practical and visual effects but it was worth it to make it look amazing!”

Jenkins also revealed that while Cheetah has been billed as a villain, there is more to her character than that – claiming, “She is an amazing character in her own right, who evolves in such a great way. And I can tell you that Kristen Wiig killed it!”

Is there a Wonder Woman 1984 trailer?

There is indeed and it’s a corker. The official trailer released by Warner Bros back in December embraces the 1980s aesthetic with bold neon letters and an awesome remix of Blue Monday by New Order.

We get our first look at Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord and Kristen Wiig as Cheetah, as well as the emotional reunion between Wonder Woman and her lost love Steve Trevor.

There’s also action aplenty, with the eponymous super hero putting her iconic whip to devastating use against a number of foes, while proclaiming: “Nothing good is born from lies and greatness is not what you think.”

We also got a second trailer which showed a little more of Diana Prince’s new costume at the DC FanDome event in August 2020.

The new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer also gave us our first-look at Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah in her full-blown feline form.

You can check out the whopper of a trailer below:

In September a Japanese trailer was released that offered the first footage of Diana flying in the golden suit – we had previously only seen her in the new costumer while she had her feet on the ground. Check it out below.

Who is in the cast of Wonder Woman 1984?

Gal Gadot as Diana Prince

Wonder Woman Rise of the Warrior saw Gal Gadot become the iconic female superhero – though she had already appeared in the earlier DC movies.

Gadot, 34, will once again don her indestructible bracelets to play the immortal demigoddess.

She’s also starred in Fast & Furious, Knight and Day and Date Night.

Chris Pine as Steve Trevor

Taking on the role as Wonder Woman’s love interest Steve Trevor, Chris Pine returns for Wonder Woman 1984. Steve died so it may seem a little odd, but all will soon be revealed.

Pine has played Captain Kirk in Star Trek and has starred in Rise of the Guardians, Into the Woods and Horrible Bosses 2.

Kristen Wiig as Cheetah

Bridesmaids and Ghostbusters actor Kristen Wiig will play Barbara Minerva AKA the villainous Cheetah. Patty Jenkins also released a sneak peek pic of Wiig in character on Twitter…

But the poster gives us our best look at Cheetah in her human form. During a panel at CCXP, Patty Jenkins revealed the team aimed to show Cheetah’s mutation “practically”. If you’re wondering what that means, she added they “[got] to a place where you end up having to go a little further, and so, it’s got a little help, but a lot of it is very real.”

Jenkins also revealed why she cast Wiig, saying: “We were super fans of Kristen, and we love how funny she is, but also I’ve been a huge admirer of what a great actress she is for a long time. So when we needed someone to go all the way from one end of the spectrum of being funny, sweet Diana’s friend, all the way to a totally different place, we knew that Kristen Wiig would kill it, and she went beyond our wildest dreams.”

Pedro Pascal as Max Lord

Game of Thrones, Narcos and Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal has also been cast in a role recently confirmed as Maxwell “Max” Lord, a mind-controlling supervillain from the original DC comics who had long been rumoured to have a part in the movie.

We’ve also been given a better look at him…

Fun fact: Pedro was cast in the pilot for the Wonder Woman 2011 TV adaptation but it never got picked up.

Connie Nielsen playing Hyppolyta

Nielsen stars as the Queen of Themyscira, and she’s also Wonder Woman’s mother.

You’ll have seen her in Gladiator, Mission to Mars and The Hunted.

Other confirmed cast members include Robin Wright as Diana’s aunt respectively (reprising her role from the first film, presumably in flashback), with Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Kristoffer Polaha, and child actress Oakley Bull cast in as-yet-unknown roles.

Will Lynda Carter star in Wonder Woman 1984?

There’s also a chance original Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter may appear in the film sequel, with the actor previously saying she was in talks with Jenkins. If you’ve not seen Carter’s version of the superhero, we’d recommend checking out the classic Wonder Woman series.

What is Wonder Woman 1984 about?

Set in – you’re not going to believe this – 1984, the plot will see Diana Prince come up against villain Cheetah, a British anthropologist who is gifted a few superpowers from a cheetah god. In the comics, these abilities include enhanced strength, speed and agility, plus night vision and heightened reflexes. Just think of Catwoman (and pray Cheetah won’t be anything like Halle Berry’s feline-themed hero).

“It’s not a sequel, it’s its own story,” Gadot said at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con panel. “Its own chapter, a whole new movie. The bar is very high, but our aspirations are even higher. so we just give it everything that we have and hoping what we bring you guys will love.”

Writing on Twitter in response to a fan question in August 2020, Patty Jenkins explained how the story of Wonder Woman 1984 differs from the original film.

She said, “The first film was about the birth of a hero. In this film we find Diana in a very different place. She is now at the top of her game but she has also has also faced a lot to get there. So this hero’s journey is about what it takes to be a true hero.

If you can’t remember what happened in the first Wonder Woman film it’s available to stream and buy so there’s no excuse not to be caught up.

Why isn’t Wonder Woman 1984 a sequel?

Warner Bros. is insisting that this second movie is not a sequel to Wonder Woman.

Film producer Chris Roven talking to Vulture said: “It’s a completely different time frame and you’ll get a sense of what Diana-slash–Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years. But it’s a completely different story that we’re telling. Even though it’ll have a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humour, a lot of brave action. Tugs at the heartstrings as well.”

Apparently Jenkins was determined that Wonder Woman 1984 is the “next iteration of Wonder Woman but not a sequel”.

Despite this insistence, the film follows after Wonder Woman – quite a few years later – but it still follows on.

How is Steve back in Wonder Woman 1984?

Yep, Steve Trevor – the First World War pilot who was at least 30 years old in 1917 – will appear in Wonder Woman 1984. And not in a flashback, either. A photo of Patty Jenkins showed Trevor in a 1980s setting.

Just how could Steve be alive and not aged well into his 90s? Fans have theorised he’ll appear as some sort of hallucination, or that some divine intervention has prevented his death.

Where was Wonder Woman 1984 filmed?

Gadot shared an Instagram post saying the crew filmed in four locations in three countries. Judging by the photo one of those countries was the USA.

When is Wonder Woman 2 set?

Unsurprisingly in 1984. It sounds like Jenkins is embracing the era too.

“You know what was cool? We’re treating the era differently than I’ve seen so far, which I feel like there have a lot of interesting versions of doing the era,” she said. “In our version, as a child of the ‘8os myself, yes there was funny, ha-ha outfits I can’t believe I wore, for sure.”

And Jenkins tweeted this picture of Gal Gadot against a psychedelic background as a commiseration to fans when studio WB made the call not to attend 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con.

By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full– But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait… pic.twitter.com/QllFzhYRA6 — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2019

Note that new and improved golden body armour…

Will there be a Wonder Woman 3?

Patty Jenkins has confirmed that the Amazons are getting their own spinoff film. Jenkins said that Wonder Woman 3 is “all mapped out…it’s just a matter of will we change our minds and when.”

“We actually already know the whole story to [Wonder Woman 3] and then some because there is an Amazon [spin-off] movie, as well, and so we already have it all mapped out. It’s just a matter of will we change our minds and when.”

