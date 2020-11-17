How does Jango Fett fit into the mythology of The Mandalorian?

Season two of The Mandalorian is currently airing weekly on Disney Plus, with each new chapter dropping its own fascinating easter eggs and additions to the Star Wars lore.

The latest episodes have drawn heavily from previous movies and animated shows in the franchise, with the likes of Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) making their live-action debuts.

There has also been increased attention in the Fetts, probably the second most famous father-son duo in the galaxy, after Boba finally reappeared for the first time since 1983’s Return of the Jedi.

Both he and his father, Jango, have worn Mandalorian armour similar to that of Din Djarin, with the popularity of both characters essentially serving as inspiration for the Disney Plus series.

Who is Jango Fett?

Jango Fett was introduced in 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones as a bounty hunter hired to kill senator Padme Amidala.

The unsuccessful attempts on her life lead to an investigation from Jedi knight Obi-Wan Kenobi, who tracks Jango down to the oceanic planet of Kamino, where he is shocked to discover a secret clone army being bred for the Republic.

The genetic template used to grow the clones is based on Jango, who was chosen due to his formidable reputation in the bounty hunting community, meaning all of the Republic’s clone soldiers look and sound exactly like him.

As part of the deal, Jango was given a single unaltered clone for himself to raise as a son, who he names Boba.

After repeatedly working for the separatists, Jango meets his fate during the Battle of Geonosis, when he picks a fight with Jedi master Mace Windu who swiftly beheads him – leaving Boba an orphan.

Is Jango Fett a Mandalorian?

The short answer is no.

Jango Fett is not a true Mandalorian in the current Star Wars continuity, established in 2014 after Disney declared all stories in the Expanded Universe as non-canon, with animated show The Clone Wars being a notable exception.

In a story arc from the show’s second season, titled The Mandalore Plot, Jango is mentioned in passing by the planet’s Prime Minister as merely a bounty hunter who came into possession of Mandalorian armour.

That said, in the old continuity, Jango had been given an extensive back story in Star Wars comic books and novels, where he is depicted as a genuine member of the Mandalorians, who received training under a warrior named Jaster Mereel.

Alas, this has now been declared a “legend” in the Star Wars universe, rather than the actual origin of the character.

What happened to Jango Fett’s armour?

Boba Fett came into ownership of his father’s armour after his death, but it’s unclear how much of it remains intact by the time of the original trilogy.

In an episode of The Clone Wars, Jango hides a bomb in his late father’s helmet, intending to use it to kill Mace Windu as revenge for making him an orphan.

Windu survives the blast, but the helmet is left largely destroyed, so it’s possible that Boba located a replacement in the years that followed or repaired it using Beskar steel.

Generally, Boba is considered a scavenger in the Star Wars universe, so his armour could be comprised of odd bits and pieces from former foes he has bested in combat.

After Boba escapes from the Sarlacc Pit, which he fell into during Return of the Jedi, his armour is somehow acquired by a band of Jawas who eventually sell it to Cobb Vanth, as seen in The Mandalorian’s season two premiere.

Who plays Jango Fett in the Star Wars movies?

Temuera Morrison plays Jango Fett in Episode II: Attack of the Clones, who naturally also plays the clone troopers created from his character’s genetic material, including Obi-Wan Kenobi’s trusted friend Commander Cody.

Morrison returned to the Star Wars franchise with a very brief appearance in The Mandalorian’s season two premiere, where he was believed to be portraying Boba Fett.

Boba had originally been portrayed by actor Jeremy Bulloch in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, but Morrison dubbed over his lines in a 2004 re-release of the original trilogy, bringing it in line with the story of the prequels.

While there are no confirmed details at the moment, most Star Wars fans are expecting Morrison to return as Boba Fett in a more substantial role soon, either in The Mandalorian or another future project.

