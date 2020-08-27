Hayden Christensen rumoured to reprise Star Wars role for Obi-Wan Kenobi series

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi streaming series could see a major star return from the Star Wars prequel trilogy, according to recent rumours.

Hayden Christensen played Anakin Skywalker in two of the three movies, a Jedi Knight who is transformed into fearsome villain Darth Vader at the end of 2005’s Revenge of the Sith.

While the character had a decidedly mixed reception from fans at the time of the trilogy’s release, his popularity has soared in recent years following further development in The Clone Wars animated series.

Now, it has been reported Christensen is set to reprise the role in live-action for the Obi-Wan series on Disney+, which sees his prequel co-star Ewan McGregor return in the lead.



According to YouTube channel Kessel Run Transmissions, the show will involve a number of flashbacks to pivotal moments in the Clone Wars, where Anakin and Obi-Wan fought side-by-side.

The channel also claims Christensen will wear “the clone armour”, suggesting a costume adapted from his appearance in the fan favourite series, which aired its final episode earlier this year.

While these rumours are yet to be officially confirmed by Disney, they are consistent with a recent shift in focus towards characters from the animated Star Wars shows.

Ashoka Tano, a Padawan who debuted in The Clone Wars film and appeared throughout the series, is making the leap to live-action in the second season of The Mandalorian.

The flagship Disney+ series has already introduced the Darksaber into its ongoing storyline, a dangerous weapon first seen in The Clone Wars.

Filming on the Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off show has been delayed until January 2021 following complications posed by alleged script rewrites and the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, the series is now expected to debut on Disney+ in 2022, although no official release date has yet been announced by the streaming service.

The Mandalorian is available to stream on Disney+.