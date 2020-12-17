Lucifer fans can win a Zoom call with the Devil himself Tom Ellis – here’s how

As a festive gift to Lucifans, Tom Ellis has put a private Zoom call with himself up for auction in aid of charity.

Lucifer enthusiasts can bid to win a virtual meet-up with the actor at a mutually agreeable date.

“Even the Devil himself loves cats!” the eBay auction listing reads. “Make sure you have your questions ready for the devilishly handsome Tom Ellis! You’ll have the opportunity to have a one on one conversation with one of the hottest actors and star of the #1 Netflix hit series, Lucifer!”

All proceeds raised will go to Southern California-based nonprofit organisation Kitt Crusaders, which focuses on saving cats and kittens from high kill shelters and finding them loving forever homes.

In terms of what the winning bidder will get, it’s a guaranteed minimum 10 minutes on Zoom with Ellis (which “can run longer, should the talent choose to”).

At the time of writing, the bidding is at $1,900.

Ellis, who will be gracing Netflix with his leading role in Lucifer season five part two soon enough, shared the link for fans to get involved on Twitter, saying: “If you fancy a chat and want to help raise money for my favorite animal charity @KittCrusaders then click the link below!”.

If you fancy a chat and want to help raise money for my favorite animal charity @KittCrusaders then click on the link below!!! https://t.co/sxLxsgi4FJ — tom ellis (@tomellis17) December 17, 2020

For those wanting to get in on the Lucifer Zoom action, head to eBay to enter a bid.

Elsewhere, filming for the second half of Lucifer season five is now complete, though there’s no official word yet on when the episodes will be streaming.

The Lucifer cast and crew are currently hard at work on season six as well, as they prepare to wrap up the fantasy series for good this time.

Lucifer season 4 and the first half of Lucifer season 5 are available to stream on Netflix. You can catch up on seasons 1-3 on Amazon Prime Video. Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. You can also check out our lists of the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix, or see what else is on with our TV Guide.