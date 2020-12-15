Meet the cast of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4

Netflix’s dark new take on Sabrina the Teenage Witch returns at the end of the month for its final instalment, which will close the spell book on this batch of chilling adventures.

Kiernan Shipka will once again take on the role of the eponymous young witch, who will face off against The Eldritch Terrors as they descend upon the town of Greendale.

The show’s large supporting cast also returns for this last hurrah, but it remains to be seen whether they will all get a happy ending – or even make it out alive.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix.

Kiernan Shipka plays Sabrina Spellman/Morningstar

Who is Sabrina Spellman? Sabrina is a powerful young witch who resides in Greendale and contends against magical threats. Due to some timeline shenanigans, there are currently two versions of Sabrina in existence; Spellman and her counterpart Sabrina Morningstar, who embodies the darker aspects of her personality – currently serving as ruler of hell.

What else has Kiernan Shipka been in? Shipka broke out on the acclaimed period drama Mad Men, where she played the daughter of Jon Hamm’s executive Don Draper. She provided the voice of Jinora on animated fantasy series The Legend of Korra and also appeared in Feud: Bette and Joan, portraying the daughter of Bette Davis.

Ross Lynch plays Harvey Kinkle

Who is Harvey Kinkle? Harvey is Sabrina’s ex-boyfriend, but the two of them broke up with he discovered that she was a witch. Harvey is a descendant of a witch-hunting family so that revelation came as an awkward surprise, but he has since moved on and found love again with Roz.

What else has Ross Lynch been in? Lynch got his start on the Disney Channel, where he starred in a children’s comedy series titled Austin & Ally. More recently, he starred in the lead role of 2017 biopic My Friend Dahmer, about the true story of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

Lucy Davis plays Hilda Spellman

Who is Hilda Spellman? Hilda is one of Sabrina’s three aunts, with whom she has a very close bond. She played a big part in raising Sabrina and directing her toward the Path of Light.

What else has Lucy Davis been in? Davis is probably best known for her role in Ricky Gervais sitcom The Office, where she played receptionist Dawn Tinsley. She also had a major role in 2017’s Wonder Woman, playing the eccentric secretary of Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor.

Miranda Otto plays Zelda Spellman

Who is Zelda Spellman? Zelda is another of Sabrina’s aunts; while she loves her niece, Zelda does veer towards darker magic and this has caused disagreements between them in the past. She recently founded the Order of Hecate, comprised of survivors from the Church of Night.

What else has Miranda Otto been in? Otto portrayed Éowyn in The Lord of the Rings film series and later took on key roles in Australian comedy drama Rake as well as political thrillers Homeland and 24: Legacy.

Chance Perdomo plays Ambrose Spellman

Who is Ambrose Spellman? Ambrose is Sabrina’s cousin who often gives advice that keeps her on the straight and narrow. He is a warlock with particular knowledge of necromancy and has recently developed a relationship with Prudence Blackwood.

What else has Chance Perdomo been in? Perdomo earned a BAFTA nomination for his performance in the BBC Three drama Killed By My Debt, which depicted the tragic true story of Jerome Rogers.

Michelle Gomez plays Lilith

Who is Lilith? Also known by the name Madame Satan, Lilith was the first woman – and first witch – ever created, who initially is a mentor figure to Sabrina under the alias Mary Wardwell. She temporarily becomes an enemy of the young witch, attempting to bring her into the service of the Dark Lord, but the two have since teamed up to bring him down.

What else has Michelle Gomez been in? Gomez made her name with starring roles in British sitcoms Green Wing and Bad Education, but rose to new heights as beloved character Missy on the BBC’s Doctor Who. This year, she appeared in Kaley Cuoco’s mysterious thriller The Flight Attendant.

Jaz Sinclair plays Roz Walker

Who is Roz Walker? Rosalind Walker is one of Sabrina’s closest friends and a powerful seer, frequently experiencing visions of the future. She is currently dating Sabrina’s ex-boyfriend, Harvey.

What else has Jaz Sinclair been in? Sinclair has had film roles in young adult drama Paper Towns and horror flick Slender Man, while she has also appeared in Netflix’s Easy and fantasy series The Vampire Diaries.

Tati Gabrielle plays Prudence Blackwood

Who is Prudence Blackwood? Prudence is a witch and the illegitimate daughter of Faustus Blackwood. Along with her two classmates Agatha and Dorcas, she formed the Weird Sisters – a trio who consider themselves above Sabrina, as she is half-mortal.

What else has Tati Gabrielle been in? Gabrielle is probably best known for portraying Gaia on the popular sci-fi drama The 100, appearing throughout seasons four through seven. She has recently been cast in the upcoming third season of Netflix thriller You.

Richard Coyle plays Father Faustus Blackwood

Who is Father Faustus Blackwood? Faustus is the former High Priest of the Church of Night, but gave up this position after rebelling against the Dark Lord. He is currently married to her aunt, Zelda.

What else has Richard Coyle been in? Coyle’s other projects include biblical drama AD: The Bible Continues, crime thriller The Fall and Madonna’s 2011 film W.E..

Lachlan Watson plays Theo Putnam

Who is Theo Putnam? Theo is another of Sabrina’s closest friends, who over the course of the series has transitioned from non-binary (then known as Susie) to being a transgender boy. Sabrina offered her support throughout the process and helped him secure a place on their school’s men’s basketball team.

What else has Lachlan Watson been in? Watson is an up and coming non-binary actor, whose past projects include music drama Nashville and Netflix anthology Social Distance.

Gavin Leatherwood plays Nick Scratch

Who is Nick Scratch? Nick is Sabrina’s current boyfriend. He initially got close to her under the orders of the Dark Lord, but their relationship has since become completely genuine. Sabrina cares so deeply for him that she actually ventured into hell to rescue him, after he was trapped there in a bid to keep Lucifer caged.

What else has Gavin Leatherwood been in? Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was a breakout role for Leatherwood, who had previously made small appearances in NCIS and Grown-ish.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 premieres on Netflix on Thursday 31st December.