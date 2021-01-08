Accessibility Links

Drag Race UK fans get another glimpse at season 2 as trailer teases “the Susan Boyle” of the series

The new teaser lets us get to know several of the queens set to compete for the series 2 crown a little more.

Drag Race UK season 2

More than a year after the mega-successful first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK aired back in 2019, RuPaul will be returning to our screens with a new batch of queens for 2021.

There’s just a week to go until season two begins on BBC Three and if that wasn’t enough to get viewers excited, fans have now been treated to another trailer for the upcoming run.

The short 20-second teaser begins with RuPaul asking, “If you can’t love yourself, how the hell you gonna love somebody else?” before introducing us to several of the queens who will be competing for the crown.

Among those queens to feature in the teaser are Asttina Mandella, who proclaims “I am rude, but I love it,” and Tayce who says, “I’m a bit of a mess, but a hot mess!”

And then there’s Scottish queen Lawrence Chaney, who pronounces herself “the Susan Boyle of Drag Race UK”.

In total, 12 queens will be hoping to follow in the footsteps of series one winner The Vivienne, with the other RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants including Cherry Valentine, Bimini Bon Boulash and Ginny Lemon.

Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and Alan Carr are all returning as permanent judges for the second season, and there’s no shortage of exciting guest judges either, with those booked to appear including Lorraine Kelly, Elizabeth Hurley (who appears in the trailer), Jourdan Dunn, Gemma Collins, MNEK, Jessie Ware, and Dawn French.

Season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer from January 14th 2021. RuPaul’s Drag Race season one is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

