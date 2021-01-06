Who is Bimini Bon Boulash? Meet the RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star who is the “bendiest queen”

Get ready for the return of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK as the show is back for another round of some of the glitziest and most glamorous TV you could possibly find.

One of the contestants taking part this year is Bimini Bon Boulash, who has declared herself as the bendiest queen of East London.

“I grew up in Norfolk. If you look at the map it’s like the a***hole that sticks out at the side, so I don’t know what that says about me!” She describes her drag style as “mainly silly, which is what I love about drag. Expect the unexpected.”

But how will Bimini do when she goes up against the rest of the line-up that makes up this years RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants? Here’s everything you need to know below.

Bimini Bon Boulash: Key Facts

Age: 23

From: Norfolk

Instagram: biminibabes

Twitter: @biminibabes

Strengths: Bimini loves writing comedy and she adores dancing, saying: “Chair dancing, pole dancing… I can fold myself in many different ways. I can even do the Russian cancan in a pair of massive heels, so if that doesn’t save me from the apocalypse then what will?”

Weaknesses: She can’t sing and would go as far as to call herself tone-deaf. While she is creative she is not crafty and she gets a lot of my costumes made for her. “I have skills in other areas!”

Why does Bimini do drag? “Drag provides me with a shield. I feel a lot more confident.”

Who is Bimini Bon Boulash?

Bimini grew up in Norfolk and moved to East London and she likes to stay varied with what she does. “I like to be super feminine and incorporate many sources of inspiration. I would never fit my drag into one box! I like to mix the ridiculous with a bit of topical news. I’ve got a lot of different acts.”

As for facts that people may not know about her, Bimini said: “I have a degree in journalism, and I have done a lot of social activism, which is something I’d like to pursue further. I invented veganism about seven years ago…haha! No, I’ve been vegan for about seven years. I love yoga, and I’ve never been healthier.”

Why is she called Bimini Bon Boulash?

There’s actually a very logical reason for the name choice, with Bimini saying: “Well, Bimini was the name I was going to be given if I was born the opposite sex, and Bonnie Boulash was my mums first cat, and then I just love alliteration so Bimini Bon Boulash!”

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race UK on TV?

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two starts on BBC Three via BBC iPlayer from 14th January 2021.

If you missed series one, it’s available to view now on iPlayer and has had over 15.8 million requests so far.

