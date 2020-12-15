Accessibility Links

Drag Race UK’s Baga Chipz among line-up for The Celebrity Circle

She is joined by Charlotte Crosby, Denise van Outen, Duncan James and more.

Baga Chipz Drag Race

The line-up for Channel 4’s upcoming The Celebrity Circle for Stand Up to Cancer has been announced. The all-celeb edition of the series will be airing early next year, with many a famous face confirmed for the intriguing game show.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz is among the celebs moving into the now iconic Salford apartments, though whether she’ll be entering the game as herself or catfishing the others with a brand new celebrity persona remains to be seen.

She is joined by Denise Van Outen, Geordie Shore’s Charlotte Crosby, singer Duncan James, rapper Lady Leshurr and YouTuber Saffron Barker.

There will also be three double acts controlling one profile: Kaye Adams and Nadia Sawalha, Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom, and Sam Thompson and Pete Wicks.

We’ll see them compete for most popular player over six episodes aired in one week, with plenty of twists and turns along the way as they raise funds for Stand Up to Cancer.

Host Emma Willis returns for the celebrity series, with comedian Sophie Willan also narrating each episode. The pair have also been confirmed for The Circle’s third regular outing, which is set to air sometime next year.

Sadly, we don’t have a confirmed release date yet for either of the shows, but The Circle for Stand Up to Cancer is set to arrive first in early 2021.

Looking for something else to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide. 

All about The Circle

Baga Chipz Drag Race
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
