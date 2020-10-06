Meet the couples looking for love on Married at First Sight 2020

Four brave singles will marry a complete stranger this October as a brand new series of Married at First Sight UK comes to Channel 4.

They’ll be matched by this year’s Married at First Sight UK matchmakers Paul C Brunson and Gen Gresset, with the support of clinical psychologist Dr Angela Smith.

Together the experts will guide the contestants, while providing their analysis as we watch the couples navigate their relationships.

So, who are the contestants looking for love on series five?

Here’s everything you need to know about the two couples – who got married in a Kent mansion in front of family and friends just as lockdown struck.

Michelle & Owen

Channel 4

Michelle and Owen were put together by the MaFs matchmakers.

Michelle is a 25-year-old primary school teacher from Hastings. Owen is a 31-year-old IT sales manager from Sheffield. He also volunteers at a local children’s hospice.

Speaking to The Mirror, Paul C Brunson explained: “The pros with Michelle and Owen is that they are relatively new to dating. So they don’t have all that baggage.

“The challenging thing about them is that they’re kind of awkward, they have a horrible time determining if someone is into them so build up defence mechanisms and those can be hard to break down.”

Viewers might be wondering what would convince someone to sign up for a show like Married at First Sight.

For Owen it was the “opportunity to get properly matched by experts”.

He said: “Marriage is a huge commitment which makes you put effort into a relationship to make it work in the first few weeks, the idea of that really appealed to me.”

Similarly, Michelle was excited to finally be “matched” with someone by professionals.

“I’m at a stage where everything in my life is in a really good place so I just want someone to share it all with. I really buy into this process and I think, sometimes, in relationships you tend to make the same mistakes again and again. Whereas the matchmakers getting to know me and then matching me based on what they think will be good for me, I really buy into that as an idea,” she said.

Shareen & David

Channel 4

Shareen and David were put together on the show.

Shareen, 47, is a mum to three grown-up-daughters. She hails from Durban, South Africa and now lives in Llanelli, Wales. She is an events/sales manager and has never previously been married.

David is a 56-year-old sales director from Solihull. He was previously married for 10 years and has two older teenager children. Shareen and David will make history as the oldest couple to ever be matched on the show.

“On paper Shareen and David appear to be perfect,” Paul explained.

“They are both parents, both second time around in a long-term relationship, they both love to travel, but will there be physical attraction?

“With both these couples, you’re just going to have to wait and see but watching in the hope their love story unfolds is so enticing for the audience.”

Series five of Married at First Sight UK starts on Channel 4 on October 6th at 9:30pm. You can find out whether the Married at First Sight UK couples are still together, here. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.