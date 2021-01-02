Who is Harlequin on The Masked Singer?

It is back! The second run of The Masked Singer has started and we have a ton of new costumed characters to work out the identity of.

Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Rita Ora are all back alongside host Joel Dommett and there is a new judge in Mo Gilligan, who is seeing all the craziness first-hand for the first time.

There’s also whole batch of fresh celebs lined up to impress us and them – all hoping to be the second winner following Nicola Roberts.

The 12 new The Masked Singer contestants also include Alien, Dragon, and Grandfather Clock. But who is Harlequin, and will they go the distance and win the competition?

Who is Harlequin? Songs, clues, guesses

Meet Harlequin who hopes her singing will impress as much as her outfit.

Harlequin could be a joker in the pack or a stunning singer…

Who are the contestants in the Masked Singer line-up?

There are still 11 contestants left in The Masked Singer series two after Alien was knocked out first following a battle against Robin to remain in the competition.

Other than those two and Harlequin, this leaves Viking, Blob, Bush Baby, Grandfather Clock, Seahorse, Dragon, Swan, Badger and Sausage fighting it out to be the final person asked to reveal who their true identity.

Guesses have already started as to who these people could be and we will keep you up to date with the latest clues and guesses for all of them as we get them.

What have the Masked Singer judges said about season 2

Rita has been chatting about how serious the contestants are taking it this year, and how much harder it is to guess, saying: “Everyone’s really committed this year. It’s like they watched the last season and went, okay I can do that but better! And so this time when they’re walking in and walking out, how they’re talking, how they’re standing – it’s all so thought through. It’s like watching a musical theatre act at all times as they commit to their roles.

“And it’s more difficult for me this year now with guessing.

“I came in as the champion from last year, full of confidence and now I’m sort of second-guessing everything because they’ve made all the clues 10 times harder – I think on purpose so I don’t win. The sabotage is unbelievable!”

The Masked Singer airs Saturday nights on ITV.