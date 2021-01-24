Accessibility Links

  Alan Carr confirmed as special guest judge on The Masked Singer UK

The comedian will be chanting "Take it off!" with the regular judges on the panel next weekend.

Published:

Spoilers ahead

The Masked Singer UK has confirmed that Alan Carr will be joining the panel as a special guest judge next weekend.

Viewers can look forward to watching the The Chatty Man host chanting “take it off!” alongside regular judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross for two eliminations next Saturday, 30th January.

The star’s appearance was unveiled to delighted fans via a clip of his appearance in a preview for next weekend’s episode, which aired at the end of Saturday night’s show.

So far, we’ve seen four celebs unmasked on the show – first with Sophie Ellis-Bextor, followed by Mel B, Martine McCutcheon and Glenn Hoddle.

The most recent fifth celebrity to be unmasked was comedian and Cold Feet actor John Thomson, aka Bush Baby. Thomson admitted he felt a “a sense of relief” at no longer having to wear the hot and sweaty costume, before joking that “at the end of this there’s a job for me at Disney!”
The bonkers but brilliant ITV, hosted by Joel Dommett and featuring celebrity contestants singing while dressed up in eccentric disguises, continues to get everyone wondering who is Sausage, Badger, Dragon and so on.

Footballer-turned-pundit Hoddle, who emerged from the guise of Grandfather Clock last weekend, and recently revealed who he thinks might be crowned the winner.”I think there’s a tough one because there’s some professional singers left in there,” Hoddle told RadioTimes.com and other press.

“I quite like Robin,” he continued. “I’ve got no idea who it is but I think, on my list, Robin would be someone who could go all the way and has a chance of winning it.”

There are now seven contestants left in the competition and there are plenty of theories about The Masked Singer contestants floating about.

When it comes to The Masked Singer star Robin’s identityRadioTimes.com readers predicted the songbird would be revealed to be Olly Murs.

The Masked Singer UK is on Saturdays on ITV at 7pm. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.

All about The Masked Singer

News, photos, videos and full episode guide
