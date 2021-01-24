Alan Carr confirmed as special guest judge on The Masked Singer UK
The comedian will be chanting "Take it off!" with the regular judges on the panel next weekend.
Spoilers ahead
The Masked Singer UK has confirmed that Alan Carr will be joining the panel as a special guest judge next weekend.
Viewers can look forward to watching the The Chatty Man host chanting “take it off!” alongside regular judges Mo Gilligan, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross for two eliminations next Saturday, 30th January.
The star’s appearance was unveiled to delighted fans via a clip of his appearance in a preview for next weekend’s episode, which aired at the end of Saturday night’s show.
Alan Carr's yelp in next week's reveal already looks like the TV highlight of the year #MaskedSingerUK— Nick Walker (@nickw84) January 23, 2021
Omg Alan Carr next week! #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/AqTpiFJxJ1— Ryan ✌️ (@RyanS_UK) January 23, 2021
So far, we’ve seen four celebs unmasked on the show – first with Sophie Ellis-Bextor, followed by Mel B, Martine McCutcheon and Glenn Hoddle.
Footballer-turned-pundit Hoddle, who emerged from the guise of Grandfather Clock last weekend, and recently revealed who he thinks might be crowned the winner.”I think there’s a tough one because there’s some professional singers left in there,” Hoddle told RadioTimes.com and other press.
“I quite like Robin,” he continued. “I’ve got no idea who it is but I think, on my list, Robin would be someone who could go all the way and has a chance of winning it.”
There are now seven contestants left in the competition and there are plenty of theories about The Masked Singer contestants floating about.
When it comes to The Masked Singer star Robin’s identity, RadioTimes.com readers predicted the songbird would be revealed to be Olly Murs.