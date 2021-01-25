Accessibility Links

  5. Exclusive – The Masked Singer’s John Thomson reveals his predictions for Blob, Harlequin and Badger

Exclusive – The Masked Singer’s John Thomson reveals his predictions for Blob, Harlequin and Badger

The Cold Feet star, who was revealed as Bush Baby on Saturday, has shared his predictions for the remaining contestants with RadioTimes.com.

John Thomson

Published:

Cold Feet’s John Thomson has revealed his predictions for the remaining celebrities on The Masked Singer, including Blob, Harlequin and Badger.

The comedian, who was unmasked as Bush Baby during Saturday’s show, told RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview that he thought Blob was fellow comic Lenny Henry.

Speaking about putting on an Australian accent whilst disguised as Bush Baby, Thomson said: “I mean the ability to do an accent is great. Lenny – I think he’s Blob, Lenny Henry – but Lenny’s voice when he’s not singing is great.”

“You would never know that was Lenny. You would never know. But unfortunately – like I heard myself when I sang Delilah, very clearly – you can tell it’s Len.

“There are no other choices for Blob. Everyone’s gone, ‘Yeah it’s Lenny Henry.'”

The Fast Show star also shared his thoughts on who could be behind The Masked Singer contestants Harlequin and Badger’s masks after the characters performed Tracy Chapman’s Fast Car and Kelly Clarkson’s Because of You respectively last Saturday.

“I think maybe Harlequin is Des’ree,” he said, referring to the pop star best known for hits Feel So High and You Gotta Be.

“Badger – they’re saying Ne-Yo,” he added. “His performance physically on Saturday was one of the best.”

Thomson made it to The Masked Singer’s fifth week and performed Engelbert Humperdinck’s Release Me before finding himself in the bottom two alongside Dragon.

The Masked Singer is on ITV on Saturday nights. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide.

