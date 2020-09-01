Selling Sunset’s Davina on what she wishes was different about the show

The third series of Netflix’s Selling Sunset premiered last month, giving fans another look at Oppenheim Group’s employees and their glamorous and dramatic lives.

A large proportion of season three was focussed on Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley’s divorce and how various members of the Selling Sunset cast reacted to it, with viewers noting Davina Potratz’ comments about the couple’s split as particularly controversial.

Following the public backlash, Potratz has since spoken out about taking part in the show and what she wishes had been different whilst filming.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, she said: “I don’t regret the show. But I wish a little more of my perspective was shown, and that viewers were introduced to me more – you don’t really know much about me.”

“On one hand, I didn’t want to share that much about my personal life out of respect to the people around me. But equally, there was a bit of feeling like I’d been thrown in at the deep end of the pool.”

Potratz continued: “I’m really sweet and funny and kind to people. And I don’t think you see much of that at all. You also don’t get to see the full context of a conversation on the show [so] people just assume things because they don’t know me.”

The real estate broker, who was promoted to a main cast member during season two, was criticised by viewers after telling Chrishell at Christine Quinn’s wedding that there were “two sides” to the couple’s split.

On how she’s dealt with the negative responses from fans, she said: “That’s one of the reasons Christine and I initially got so close – we both got a lot of hate early in season one, and we really brought us closer because nobody else truly understood. It was overwhelming.”

“[But I know] they’re just judging me based on a show and that’s fine. I can’t take [the hate] seriously,” she added.

Potratz spoke out about her comments about Chrishell and Justin’s divorce on the show earlier in August, telling Variety that she was actually “taking a neutral stance” and “not in any way defending Justin” during the confrontation on the show.

“She knows that and I was really just trying to take a neutral stance. And I said, ‘Well, I don’t have any information, so I really can’t say.’ I was trying to learn more about what had happened so I could relate a little bit more and be more empathetic that way,” she added.