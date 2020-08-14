Melissa Walsh and John Robertson’s Married at First Sight Australia love story – and where are they now?

Love is all around us as E4 has revived episodes of Married at First Sight Australia this summer, with 11 hopeful couples looking for love.

Advertisement

One of those couples is journalist Melissa Walsh, 53 and business owner John Robertson, 55, who returned in season five after being unlucky in love in the previous series.

The popular couple went all the way on the show, but did they remain as loved-up when the cameras stopped rolling?

What happened to John Robertson and Melissa Walsh?

After a wobbly start for John following his break-up with TV wife Debbie in season four, it seemed as though the experts had been successful with their coupling of John and Melissa.

The couple soon became a fan favourite, and were considered as the more mature, ‘drama-free’ couple from the 2018 series. They enjoyed a slow-burning love story which captured viewers’ hearts, and had us all rooting for them.

They delighted fans when they walked down the aisle and ‘married’, successfully completing the social experiment.

We all had high hopes for John and Melissa after the show, with viewers convinced that they’d have a long and blissful relationship.

Where are John Robertson and Melissa Walsh now?

Alas, it was not meant to be for John and Melissa, as the pair called it quits not long after season five, with the couple releasing a joint statement on social media to break the sad news.

The pair said: “It has been a very difficult decision and it makes us both very sad to say we have decided to no longer continue as a couple. We still have the utmost respect for each other but have found significant differences in our lives and expectations in relationships.

“We have spoken at length about how to make it work and have been spending time with each other to let our relationship unfold but both agree it doesn’t feel like it’s going anywhere.

“We still care deeply for each other as friends and will never forget the incredible times we have had together.”

Melissa added that she wanted to be “fully transparent” with fans about their split, explaining: “We know there’s been a lot of speculation about whether we are together anymore and wanted to be fully transparent and let you know where our relationship is at.”

The journalist only had positive things to say about John, describing him as “warm” and “kind”, before adding: “I am very disappointed that it hasn’t worked as I went into the experiment looking for true love.

“I had been through hell with my last marriage as you know and thought I wasn’t meant to have a relationship ever again. Being part of this experiment was the best thing I have ever done as it reminded me that perhaps there is a love out there for me and I thank Married at First Sight for opening my world again to love.”

The news came as a surprise as it had been rumoured that John and Melissa were planning to marry in a legally-binding ceremony following their ‘wedding’ on the show.

Where is John Robertson now?

John is now in a relationship with screenwriter Kenicha Hatten, after the pair met at an event in Sydney in 2018. Kenicha had shown her support for John during his unsuccessful stint on season four, as she had tweeted: “I feel sorry for John. Why is he still single?”

John told Daily Mail Australia: “Kenicha tells me she had liked me for a while and she did reach out to me.

“Luckily I replied, she’s a truly lovely lady.”

Kenicha’s Instagram is private, and John isn’t currently active on his account.

Where is Melissa Walsh now?

Melissa is happily loved up with to artist fiancé, Fred Whitson. The couple had planned to marry in Vanuatu in June, earlier this year, but had to put it on hold in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Believe it or not, we had actually planned to go to Vanuatu to get married in June, however everything is closed,” Melissa told Daily Mail Australia.

“We won’t be going anywhere. We basically put it on hold, not to not do it, but we want to do something really personal.”

She added that their ceremony would be a private affair.

Advertisement

Following her time on the show, Melissa has written a book about her former marriage, her time on the series, and finding love with Fred.