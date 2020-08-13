John was popular amongst viewers with his fun and laid-back nature, with fans keeping everything crossed that the show's relationship experts will find him a more compatible partner this time around.

"They asked me back," John told TV WEEK. "I thought, 'Why not?'. I still haven't found love. I had a good experience last time even though me and Deb didn't work out so I thought I might as well give it another shot."

On his hopes for this series, he added: "I wanted chemistry. I don't have a type. They can be blonde, brunette, whatever. They've gotta be shorter than me. I like a nice easy, fun filled life so someone laid-back, I don't want someone who is bossy or nagging."

Episodes of Married at First Sight Australia were revived for the summer by E4, with 11 new couples looking for love.

The unconventional dating show features a panel of experts matching singletons based purely on the information given to them The team includes relationship psychologist John Aiken, neuropsychotherapist Trisha Stratford, and dating expert Mel Schilling.

Together the group help match up individuals, while adding their analysis, as we watch how the couples get on on their wedding day, honeymoon and afterwards.

Married at First Sight Australia season five airs weeknights on E4 at 7:30pm. You can also watch on-demand on All 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.