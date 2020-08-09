Simon Cowell in surgery after breaking back in electric bicycle accident

Simon Cowell has broken his back while testing out his new electric bicycle at his home in Malibu, California.

After the accident, a spokesperson told media that the X Factor judge was “doing fine” – but that he was undergoing surgery in hospital.

The 60-year-old entertainment mogul fell from his bike on Saturday, and the surgery was understood to have begun on Saturday evening Los Angeles time, which translates to early Sunday morning UK time.

Simon had a fall from his bike testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” a spokesperson told PA Media. “He hurt his back and was taken to hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

Later, she provided an update which also included the diagnosis: “Simon has broken his back and is having surgery this evening.”

Cowell is famous for creating and judging shows including Britain’s Got Talent, America’s Got Talent, and The X Factor.

He divides his time between his native England and the US, where the accident occurred at his Malibu home. He has a six-year-old son, Eric, with his partner – the American socialite Lauren Silverman – and was said to have been with his family at the time of the fall.

Cowell has been waiting out the coronavirus pandemic in the US. Last week, we reported that he was set to appear via video link for the upcoming delayed semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent, thanks to a filming clash with America’s Got Talent and international travel restrictions which will prevent him from joining his fellow judges in the studio; by the time of the live final in the autumn, it was hoped that he’d be able to fly over to film in person.

However, with the severity of Cowell’s injuries currently unknown – as well as his surgery recovery period – we’ll have to wait and see if this is still possible.

