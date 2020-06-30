Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Felicity Montagu
The actress is taking on her scariest role yet!
Another year, another batch of nervous celebrities preparing to cook under pressure for John and Gregg, hoping that one of them will get the chance to write a best-selling Christmas cook book.
Felicity Montagu is one of 20 famous faces lining up for Celebrity MasterChef this year, and if you’re thinking, “Ooh I know her face! What has she been in?!” then we are here to help.
Here’s everything you need to know about Felicity as she joins the other cast of famous faces in the kitchen.
Who is Felicity Montagu?
What’s Felicity’s Twitter? @felicitymontagu
Felicity is a British comedy actress who has acted on stage and in films, notably as annoying colleague Perpetua in much-loved romcom Bridget Jones’ Diary and as magazine editor Vivien in the improvised film Confetti. Many will know her best for her TV work though, including her role as Portwenn DJ Caroline Bosman in Doc Martin and Sue 2 in Nighty Night.
Her most iconic part was Lynn, the overburdened personal assistant and press manager of the constantly ungrateful Alan Partridge. Felicity has played the character on and off, on TV and in film, since the 1990s and most recently reprised it last year in This Time with Alan Partridge.
Felicity’s love of performing comes from dance lessons as a child and a school production of Pride and Prejudice, where she suddenly realised what it was like to get applause from an audience.
Felicity now hosts a podcast called The Mother Daughter Manual, with her daughter Olivia. They previously made a radio sitcom together called Guilt Trip.
Celebrity MasterChef starts on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday 3 July at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.