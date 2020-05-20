Accessibility Links

  When is The Titan Games with The Rock released on Netflix?

Imagine Ninja Warrior meets Gladiators, hosted by The Rock.

Dwayne Johnson

We love anything that looks even vaguely like Gladiators.

So we’re excited by The Titan Games, an athletic new game show, created and presented by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Set in an arena (made to look like a Roman amphitheatre), normal people take on gruelling physical challenges to be named Titans.

A bit like Ninja Warrior, but far more hardcore.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series, including where you can watch it in the UK.

What is The Titan Games?

This reality competition show is a test of strength, fitness and sheer willpower.

The series, which is the brainchild of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, sees ordinary people with a passion for sport pushing themselves to their physical limits in a series of intense challenges, filmed in an arena with a live studio audience. Contestants include teachers, dentists, bankers, and paramedics. And it’s not just a competition for fit young twenty somethings – one of the competitors is a grandma.

“I wanted to create the most epic and insane athletic competition ever devised,” explains Dwayne in the trailer. “Every challenge the competitors will face is inspired by the workouts that have fuelled me, the struggles I’ve experienced and the disciplines I believe in.”

Who is Dwayne Johnson?

Better known as ‘The Rock’, Dwayne is a retired WWE wrestler and movie star, who got his big break in The Mummy Returns. He is perhaps best known for being part of the eye-wateringly successful Fast & Furious franchise and is one of the world’s highest paid actors, although he famously won’t be in Fast & Furious 9.

Is there a trailer for The Titan Games?

Yes there is! Feast your eyes on it right here (warning, it may make you feel exhausted just watching).

When will The Titan Games be on TV in the UK?

The good news is that you don’t have to wait long to watch this series. It’s coming to Netflix on 1st June.

The show has already aired in the States and has been recommissioned for a second series.

What do they win?

The classic combination of glory and cold, hard cash: one man and one woman will be named Titan Champions and walk away with $100,000 in their back pocket.

Can I apply to be on The Titan Games?

Not at the moment unfortunately. Boo (or yay if, like us, you prefer crisps to circuit training). Nearly 100,000 people applied for series one.

The Titan Games drops on Netflix on 1st June. To find out what else is on telly, check out our TV Guide.

All about The Titan Games

Dwayne Johnson
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
