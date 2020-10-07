Meet the cast of Agatha and the Midnight Murders

Helen Baxendale leads the cast in Channel 5’s third Agatha Christie feature-length drama, Agatha and the Midnight Murders.

Set during World War II in the 1940s, the drama takes place over the course of one evening, when a debt-ridden Agatha (Baxendale) and her companion Travis, a roguish grifter, get caught up in the middle of an air raid while attempting to sell one of Agatha’s unpublished manuscripts under the table.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast and characters of Agatha and the Midnight Murders.

Helen Baxendale plays Agatha Christie

Who is Agatha Christie? The famous crime writer, who in the 1940s is in her fifties and well known across the globe. She was the creator of Miss Marple and of Hercule Poirot, the Belgian detective. At the start of Agatha and the Midnight Murders, Agatha has decided to settle her debts by killing off Poirot and selling the unpublished manuscript to a wealthy private buyer.

“When Agatha talks about her perilous financial situation, that is all true, so that’s something that is again a very important starting point for this story,” screenwriter Tom Dalton exclusively told RadioTimes.com. “She was in financial difficulty because… the Americans stopped paying royalties at the beginning of the year, and this is a big deal if you think about it… To suddenly have that revenue stream shut off was really quite serious.”

Where have I seen Helen Baxendale before? You might recognise Helen Baxendale from her most recent role as Meggie McGregor in the BBC’s Noughts and Crosses, although internationally she’s best known as Emily (Ross’ second wife) in Friends. She has also starred in Cuckoo, Cardiac Arrest, Cold Feet (as Rachel Bradley), and Dirk Gently.

Blake Harrison plays Travis

Channel 5

Who is Travis? A grifter, and a familiar face for both Agatha and for Channel 5 viewers – he previously starred in the first Agatha film, 2018’s Agatha and the Truth of Murder. In this drama, Agatha has enlisted her old friend to help her sell her manuscript under the table.

Where have I seen Blake Harrison before? He’s best known for playing the bumbling Neil Sutherland in The Inbetweeners series and film franchise. He’s also appeared in Edge of Heaven, Big Bad World, The Great, Prime Suspect 1973, A Very English Scandal, and as Frank Pike in the Dad’s Army remake.

Alistair Petrie plays Sir Malcolm Campbell

Channel 5

Who is Sir Malcolm Campbell? A real-life military man who during World War II was in charge of evacuating the royal family should there be a German invasion.

Screenwriter Tom Dalton said: “The character of Malcolm Campbell, he’s a real person. Land speed record holder, father of Donald Campbell, and he really did have the job of evacuating the royal family in the event of an invasion [during World War II]. He’s a great character.”

Where have I seen Alistair Petrie before? The actor is best known for playing headmaster Michael Groff in Netflix series Sex Education. He’s also starred in Rush, Rogue One, The Bank Job, Year of the Rabbit, Hellboy, and as Sandy Langbourne in The Night Manager.

Jodie McNee plays PC O’Hanauer

Channel 5

Who is PC O’Hanauer? The police officer who arrives at the bar where Agatha and Travis have gone to conduct their covert business transaction.

Where have I seen Jodie McNee? McNee played Willa in the series Britannia, and also starred in the film biopic Judy (as Vivian). She has also appeared in Poirot (in “Three Act Tragedy”), Ripper Street, and Little Boy Blue.

Thomas Chaanhing plays Frankie

Channel 5

Who is Frankie? The wealthy businessman and avid Agatha Christie reader who is offering to buy the unpublished Hercule Poirot manuscript.

Where have I seen Thomas Chaanhing before? The Danish actor has starred in Wallander, Strangers (as Felix Chong), Marco Polo, De utvalda (as Erik), and 30° i februari (as Chan).

Elizabeth Tan plays Jun

Channel 5

Who is Jun? Frankie’s shrewd translator and partner.

Where have I seen Elizabeth Tan before? Perhaps best known as Xin Proctor in Coronation Street, Tan has also starred in The Syndicate, Waterloo Road, The Singapore Grip (as Vera Chiang), Top Boy (as Maude), and more recently in Netflix rom-com series Emily in Paris.

Jacqueline Boatswain plays Audrey

Channel 5

Who is Audrey? One of two mysterious women who arrive at the bar where Agatha and Travis are drinking at the beginning of the drama.

Where have I seen Jacqueline Boatswain before? Boatswain has starred in Hollyoaks (as Simone Loveday), Carnival Row (as Mima), Vera, Bancroft, Alex Rider, Doctors, Wolfblood, and in Shameless (as Patreesha St Rose).

Gina Bramhill plays Grace

Channel 5

Who is Grace? Sir Malcolm Campbell’s glamorous companion and a fan of Agatha Christie novels, Grace claims to have once seen a ghost.

Where have I seen Gina Bramhill before? Bramhill recently played Young Connie in the BBC’s Us. She’s also starred in the TV mini series Brief Encounters, Being Human (as Eve), Frayed, Dark Money, Father Brown, The Increasingly Poor Decisions of Todd Margaret, and Sherlock, among other projects.

Vanessa Grasse plays Nell

Channel 5

Who is Nell? The second of two mysterious women whom Agatha grows suspicious of during the course of the evening.

Where have I seen Vanessa Grasse before? The actress played Jodie in Bulletproof, and has also starred in Astral and Open 24 Hours.

Morgan Watkins plays Rocco

Channel 5

Who is Rocco? Frankie and Jun’s menacing-looking bodyguard.

Where have I seen Morgan Watkins before? The actor is known for roles in A Very English Scandal, The Hour (as Norman Pike), The Mill, Midsomer Murders, and Bulletproof (as Anthony), among others.

Agatha and the Midnight Murders airs Wednesday 7th October 2020 at 9pm on Channel 5.