When is Aidan Turner’s Leonardo da Vinci drama on TV?

Good news for Aidan Turner fans still mourning the end of Poldark last year – the star is back in another big role, this time playing the legendary historical figure Leonardo da Vinci.

Advertisement

And the even better news is that the show has now finished it’s Italian shoot – after becoming one of the first big-budget productions to begin filming again amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as Variety reports.

The eight-part series, which was reportedly shot in ver 50 locations around Italy, will now begin post-production and should hopefully be on our screens before too long, read on for everything you need to know about Aidan Turner’s Leonardo.

When is Aidan Turner’s Leonardo on TV?

The new series started filming in December 2019 and although originally expected to wrap in the Spring, production was halted due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Production on the series resumed in June, with Leonardo becoming one of the first large-scale productions to restart during COVID-19, and filming on the show officially wrapped in August, according to Variety.

There is no confirmed UK broadcaster for the series just yet, but we will update this page as new information becomes available.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

What is Aidan Turner’s Leonardo series about?

Set in Italy in the late 1400s, Leonardo (working title) will see the titular genius fall under suspicion of murder from a Milan police officer, who starts digging into da Vinci’s past to uncover what exactly links him to the case.

The series is created by Sherlock writer Stephen Thompson and The Man in the High Castle’s Frank Spotnitz.

Spotnitz told Variety that he wants to use this series to “really show why he [da Vinci] was a genius and have the audience understand what it was that made him so brilliant and radical and centuries ahead of this time… To do that, you need to get really close to his work.”

Who is in the cast of the Leonardo series?

Aidan Turner will play Leonardo da Vinci in his first television role since the wildly popular Poldark finished last summer.

He will be joined by Freddie Highmore as the police detective investigating da Vinci, a former child star who has recently played lead roles on both Psycho prequel Bates Motel and hospital drama The Good Doctor.

Rounding out the main cast are Italian actress Matilda De Angelis in the role of Caterina da Cremona and Bond star Giancarlo Giannini as the real-life painter and sculptor Andrea del Verrocchio, while further roles are played by Carlos Cuevas (Merlì) and James D’Arcy (Broadchurch).

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide