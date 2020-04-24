Parks and Recreation is coming back with a brand new episode

Fans of Parks and Rec rejoice! The comedy is returning for a one-off special episode on 30th April to raise funds for Feeding America’s Covid-19 response fund.

The half-hour episode was filmed from home and will feature a brand new storyline that involves Amy Poehler’s Leslie Knope staying in touch with her friends and family during social distancing.

The entire original cast will feature, including, Chris Pratt as fan-favourite Andy Dwyer, Aubrey Plaza as April, Nick Offerman as Ron Swanson, Rashida Jones as Anne and even Ben Schwartz as Jean-Ralphio.

Leslie Knope wants to let you in on a secret… On April 30, #ParksAndRec is returning to NBC for “A Parks and Recreation Special”. Our workplace proximity associates, along with our neighbors at @StateFarm, are raising money for @FeedingAmerica. Join us! https://t.co/YuyWBTYmrH pic.twitter.com/ZId6Lq3rkJ — Parks and Recreation (@parksandrec) April 23, 2020

The special is set to air on NBC in the US. No word yet on when we can expect it to land in the UK, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as we know more. The series’ seven seasons are currently available to watch in the UK on NOW TV and Amazon Prime Video.

Following the announcement, stars of the show took to social media to share their excitement.

Schwartz tweeted: “Not cutting my hair for months has finally paid off. April 30!!! A Parks and Rec special!!! For charity!!! I miss this show so much!!!”

Chris Pratt also posted on his Instagram once the news was announced:

Speaking of the lockdown comeback, executive producer Michael Schur said: “Like a lot of other people, we were looking for ways to help and felt that bringing these characters back for a night could raise some money.

“I sent a hopeful email to the cast and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old ‘Parks and Rec’ team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

